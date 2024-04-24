Whole Health
Whole Health recognizes you as a whole person and helps support your unique answer to the question, “What would you do if your health were the best it could be?”.
What is Whole Health?
Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. Examples of whole health complementary and integrative health services: are battlefield acupuncture/acupressure, guided imagery, and health & wellness coaching, and so much more more!
Introduction to Whole Health Veteran Classes
Dates and Times: Simply request a consult from your primary doctor and someone will reach out to schedule with you or you can schedule before leaving today!
Location: Your clinic or there is a limited virtual option as well.
For questions and to Sign Up for a Class Contact: Ask your VA provider
How to Get Started
There are lots of ways to get started with Whole Health!
If you would like one of our Whole Health team members to reach out to you please fill out our form here.
Start a conversation with your VA health team about Whole Health. Use this Brief Personal Health Inventory to start and guide the discussion of your hopes, desires, and goals.
VA staff and Veteran peers can also support you on your Whole Health journey too. Learn about Whole Health practices from other Veterans through the Introduction to Whole Health and Taking Charge of My Life and Health courses. Find the Whole Health contact at your VA here: Whole Health Facility Contacts.
Learn more about getting started with the Personal Health Inventory self-assessment, and Personal Health Plan and how it can shape your Well-being programs and clinical treatments.
The road to better health and well-being starts here, with you.
Whole Health Locations
- Charleston
- North Charleston
- Savannah
- Trident
- Goose Creek
- Beaufort