Flu Vaccine

Did you know it is possible to get COVID-19 and flu at the same time? That is why it is so important for our Veterans to protect themselves by getting the flu shot. Haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine? Per CDC guidance, it is safe to get your COVID-19 vaccine and your flu shot at the same time. To learn more about how to get your COVID-19 vaccine through the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System click here.

Charleston VAMC Flu Blitzes

Beginning Sept. 7, 2021, enrolled Veterans can receive their flu shot at one of our "flu blitzes" in the Main Auditorium on the 1st floor at the Main Medical Center located at 109 Bee Street in downtown Charleston. There is no appointment necessary to get your flu shot.



Flu Blitzes: Monday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. AND Tuesday 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.