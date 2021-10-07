Flu Vaccine
Free flu shots are available NOW at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and at its community outpatient clinic locations for enrolled Veterans with a VA ID Card.
Did you know it is possible to get COVID-19 and flu at the same time? That is why it is so important for our Veterans to protect themselves by getting the flu shot. Haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine? Per CDC guidance, it is safe to get your COVID-19 vaccine and your flu shot at the same time. To learn more about how to get your COVID-19 vaccine through the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System click here.
Charleston VAMC Flu Blitzes
Beginning Sept. 7, 2021, enrolled Veterans can receive their flu shot at one of our "flu blitzes" in the Main Auditorium on the 1st floor at the Main Medical Center located at 109 Bee Street in downtown Charleston. There is no appointment necessary to get your flu shot.
Flu Blitzes: Monday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. AND Tuesday 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Location
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri
|Location
|Beaufort
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri
|Walk in
|Location
|Goose Creek
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri
|Walk in
|Location
|Hinesville
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri
|Walk in
|Location
|Myrtle Beach
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri
|Walk in
|Location
|North Charleston
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri
|Walk in
|Location
|Savannah
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri
|Walk in
During flu season, VA now offers expanded access to preventative health care by providing more options for where you can receive your seasonal flu shot. You choose. No-cost flu shots are available at in-network community retail pharmacies or urgent care locations from August 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022. If you receive your flu shot outside of the VA, please update your Primary Care Provider.
- To find a preferred community partner through VA's network and to learn more about Community Care flu shots, visit Flu Shots - Community Care (va.gov)
More Information about Influenza
Answers to your Flu Shot FAQs
Influenza (Flu)
It's time to get your flu shot. For answers to frequently asked questions in regards to the Flu Shot please visit our Influenza information page.