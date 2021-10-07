 Skip to Content
Flu Vaccine

Free flu shots are available NOW at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and at its community outpatient clinic locations for enrolled Veterans with a VA ID Card.

Did you know it is possible to get COVID-19 and flu at the same time? That is why it is so important for our Veterans to protect themselves by getting the flu shot. Haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine? Per CDC guidance, it is safe to get your COVID-19 vaccine and your flu shot at the same time. To learn more about how to get your COVID-19 vaccine through the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System click here

Charleston VAMC Flu Blitzes

Beginning Sept. 7, 2021, enrolled Veterans can receive their flu shot at one of our "flu blitzes" in the Main Auditorium on the 1st floor at the Main Medical Center located at 109 Bee Street in downtown Charleston. There is no appointment necessary to get your flu shot.

Flu Blitzes: Monday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. AND Tuesday 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Community Outpatient Clinic Flu Blitzes
Location 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri
Location Beaufort 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri Walk in
Location Goose Creek 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri Walk in
Location Hinesville 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri Walk in
Location Myrtle Beach 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri Walk in
Location North Charleston 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri Walk in
Location Savannah 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mon-Fri Walk in

During flu season, VA now offers expanded access to preventative health care by providing more options for where you can receive your seasonal flu shot. You choose. No-cost flu shots are available at in-network community retail pharmacies or urgent care locations from August 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022. If you receive your flu shot outside of the VA, please update your Primary Care Provider.

More Information about Influenza

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) - Flu Season website

Flu Shots - General Information (PDF)
Flu Shots - Pregnancy (PDF)

Last updated: