Oncology
Oncology plays a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of cancer, providing state-of-the-art treatments, enabling early detection, and empowering Veterans to adopt proactive measures for cancer prevention. This interdisciplinary field brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, patients, and advocacy groups in a collective effort to combat cancer and improve outcomes for our Veterans.
Oncology encompasses a multifaceted approach to understanding, combating, and preventing cancer. Let's break down each aspect:
Study
Oncology involves rigorous research and study aimed at uncovering the complexities of cancer biology, its causes, risk factors, and underlying mechanisms. Researchers in oncology explore various aspects, such as genetic mutations, tumor microenvironments, and the interplay between cancer cells and the immune system. This knowledge forms the foundation for developing effective treatments and preventive strategies.
Treatment
Oncologists specialize in devising personalized treatment plans for individuals diagnosed with cancer. These treatments can include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, hormone therapy, and other innovative interventions. The goal is to eradicate cancer cells, shrink tumors, prevent metastasis, and improve patients' quality of life.
Diagnosis
Accurate and timely diagnosis is crucial in oncology. Oncologists utilize a range of diagnostic techniques, including imaging tests (such as MRI, CT scans, PET scans), laboratory tests (blood tests, biopsies), and advanced molecular profiling to identify the type, stage, and aggressiveness of cancer. This information guides treatment decisions and prognosis estimation.
Prevention
Oncology emphasizes the importance of cancer prevention strategies aimed at reducing the incidence and mortality associated with cancer. These strategies include lifestyle modifications (such as healthy diet, regular exercise, smoking cessation), vaccination (e.g., HPV vaccine for cervical cancer prevention), screening programs (e.g., mammography for breast cancer), and genetic counseling/testing for individuals at high risk of hereditary cancers. Prevention efforts aim to identify and mitigate risk factors, detect cancer at early stages when it's most treatable, and ultimately reduce the burden of cancer on individuals and society.
Treatments Available
Chemotherapy
Chemotherapy is a drug treatment that uses powerful chemicals to kill fast-growing cells in your body. Chemotherapy is most often used to treat cancer, since cancer cells grow and multiply much more quickly than most cells in the body.
Radiation Oncology
Radiation therapy or radiotherapy is a treatment using ionizing radiation, generally provided as part of cancer therapy to either kill or control the growth of malignant cells. It is normally delivered by a linear particle accelerator.
Surgery
Surgical oncology is the branch of surgery applied to oncology; it focuses on the surgical management of tumors, especially cancerous tumors.
Blood & Marrow Transplants
Bone marrow transplant (BMT) is a special therapy for patients with certain cancers or other diseases. A bone marrow transplant involves taking cells that are normally found in the bone marrow (stem cells), filtering those cells, and giving them back either to the donor (patient) or to another person.
Cancer Prevention & Screenings
One of the greatest tools we have in fighting cancer is understanding the risks and taking steps to rescue the risk of developing cancer.
Lower your risk
- Eat a balanced diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, limiting saturated fats.
- Maintain a healthy weight.
- Stop smoking and using other tobacco products.
- Become more physically active.
- Protect yourself from the sun's rays, particularly between 10 a.m. to 3p.m.
- If you drink alcohol, so so in moderation.
- Follow recommended vaccinations.
- See your doctor regularly.
Meet the Team
Merline Dessalines
Registered Nurse
VA Charleston health care
Phone:
Email: merline.dessalines@va.gov
Sonya Wright
Nurse Navigator Hematology/Oncology
VA Charleston health care
Phone:
Email: sonya.wright@va.gov
Brigitte Kettering
RN
VA Charleston health care
Phone:
Email: brigitte.kettering@va.gov
Christina Savage LCSW
Military2VA Coordinator
VA Connecticut health care
Phone:
Email: Christina.Savage@va.gov
Mary Levy
RN
VA Charleston health care
Phone:
Email: mary.levy@va.gov
Elizabeth Lee
Hematology and Med Oncology Fellow
VA Charleston health care
Phone:
Email: elizabeth.lee4@va.gov