Oncology emphasizes the importance of cancer prevention strategies aimed at reducing the incidence and mortality associated with cancer. These strategies include lifestyle modifications (such as healthy diet, regular exercise, smoking cessation), vaccination (e.g., HPV vaccine for cervical cancer prevention), screening programs (e.g., mammography for breast cancer), and genetic counseling/testing for individuals at high risk of hereditary cancers. Prevention efforts aim to identify and mitigate risk factors, detect cancer at early stages when it's most treatable, and ultimately reduce the burden of cancer on individuals and society.