Internships and fellowships
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System offers training programs for university and postgraduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.
Resident/Student Information
Thank you for your interest in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is a 1A 5-star facility. Our mission is to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. Our Vision focuses on being a patient-centered, integrated health-care organization by providing excellent health care, research, and education to its recipients.
Residences
The Ralph H. Johnson Veteran’s Administration Medical Center’s Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PBNR) Program is 1 of 16 federally funded nurse residency programs in the US. We offer a 1-year comprehensive nurse residency program that is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). During our program, we provide opportunities to immerse the new graduate nurse into the role of a professional competent nurse utilizing a 4-phase clinical rotation. The goal of the PBNR program is to recruit new graduate nurses seeking lifelong learning and the pursuit of nursing leadership while providing excellent and compassionate care to our nation’s heroes our Veterans.
The Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is part of the VA Nursing Academic Partnership program (VANAP), a partnership with the Medical University College of Nursing (MUSC CON). This residency is designed to prepare Nurse Practitioners in Veteran-Centric continuum of care services and evidence based practice for Veterans in urban, rural and remote settings in the area of Psychiatric-mental health.
The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) offers a 12-month, PGY1 pharmacy residency. The goal of the residency is to develop the resident's skills and competency in providing patient-centered care as part of multi-disciplinary teams. We develop pharmacist clinicians for patient care positions, adjunct faculty or faculty positions, or PGY2 training. Education and training will involve patients in the ambulatory care and acute care settings. Research and continuing educational activities are encouraged and are made available to the resident.
The Ralph H. Johnson VAMC offers a 12-month, PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy residency designed to develop the knowledge and clinical skills necessary to practice in a wide array of adult ambulatory care settings. The goal of this residency is to provide experiential training in ambulatory care pharmacy practice in order to prepare pharmacists to become independent clinical practitioners of direct patient care with the skills necessary for attainment of a clinical pharmacy position and knowledge to obtain board certification as an ambulatory care pharmacist. Research and continuing educational activities are encouraged and are made available to the resident.
The Ralph H. Johnson VAMC offers a 12-month Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership PGY2 residency. The goal of the residency is to develop the resident's skills necessary to conceptualize, implement, and evaluate pharmacy services. Education and training will involve practice sites in the Inpatient, Outpatient, and Decentralized Ambulatory Care Services. Research and continuing educational activities are encouraged and are made available to the resident.
The Ralph H. Johnson VAMC offers a 12-month PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy residency. The goal of the residency is to provide training in a variety of mental health practice environments and psychiatric patient populations in order to develop a clinical pharmacist able to serve as a board-certified psychopharmacology expert for the Veteran population. Research, leadership, and continuing education activities are available and encouraged.
Fellowships
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina, offers two one-year clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowships with a focus in couples and family psychology. Our post-doctoral fellows will gain expertise in treating families and couples experiencing a wide range of relationship issues, including relationship distress, family dysfunction, and child behavioral problems.
The MIRECC Psychology Fellowship Program at the Charleston VAMC supports the professional development of research-focused psychologists to become clinical researchers in the innovative approaches to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and its comorbidities.
The Mission of our Charleston VAQS fellowship is to recruit and train future clinical leaders, researchers, and innovators specially equipped to improve access to healthcare and to promote equity in health services and outcomes for all Veterans, focused on healthcare improvement and implementation science.
Internships
The Charleston Consortium’s mission is to provide interns with training that will enhance their expertise in research, clinical assessment and treatment, integration of science and practice, and understanding cultural and individual differences in our increasingly diverse society.
