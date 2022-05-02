Training Opportunities
Here is a list of training opportunities available at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Charleston VA Quality Scholars Fellowship (VAQS)
The Mission of our Charleston VAQS fellowship is to recruit and train future clinical leaders, researchers, and innovators specially equipped to improve access to healthcare and to promote equity in health services and outcomes for all Veterans, focused on healthcare improvement and implementation science.
The VAQS is an interprofessional fellowship program designed for physicians, nurses, and other clinicians. The VAQS program was established in 1999 by the Veterans Health Administration in collaboration with Dartmouth faculty and researchers and is currently offered at 12 VA Medical Centers nationally. The fellowship is a 2-year residential program which links individualized training at each site with cross-site learning experiences convened by a national coordinating Center located at the Houston (TX) VAMC. The Mission of our Charleston VAQS fellowship is to recruit and train future clinical leaders, researchers, and innovators specially equipped to improve access to healthcare and to promote equity in health services and outcomes for all Veterans, focused on healthcare improvement and implementation science. Our curriculum supplements the VAQS core curriculum with didactic and experiential learning opportunities in the areas of population health, social determinants of health, and vulnerable Veteran populations, including female Veterans, racial/ethnic minority populations, and rural Veterans. Fellows are given individualized learning opportunities through Master’s-level training in public health, clinical research methods, or clinical informatics based on learner-specified goals. We offer up to 3 positions per year for fellows to work with senior scholars in medicine, nursing, pharmacy and clinical psychology.
Application Deadline:
Applications are accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis annually beginning October 1st and ending March 1st
Our current Fellows:
Alexander Booth, MD
General Surgery
Dr. Bryant is currently working on a project entitled: Identification of Disparities in Healthcare Delivery for VA Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease. The project will determine whether there are differences in how VA services for IBD care are utilized, and whether those differences in utilization can explain potential disparities in surgical outcomes for IBD.
Will Bryant, PhD, MA
Clinical Psychology
Dr. Bryant is conducting a quality improvement initiative to expand the local referral network for the LGBTQ+ Veteran health education group, PRIDE in All Who Served. After VAQS, he plans on transitioning to a Health Services Research Fellowship here at Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System to pursue further training in LGBTQ+ Veteran health research.
Davis Austria, DNP, MSN, MBA, RN-BC, PMP
Nursing Informatics
Dr. Austria is currently working on three projects, Right Patient – Right Tray, CareCentra/VA Smart Use of Behavioral Economics (Nudging) for Management of Chronic Disease Conditions (Diabetes, Hypertension and Depression/Suicide), and eScreening Implementation in CBOCs
Chelsea Gundlach-Taylor, DNP-FNP-C, BSN, RN
Nursing
Dr. Chelsea Gundlach-Taylor is currently working on a project entitled: Increasing Pneumovax Vaccination Rates at a VA Primary Care Clinic. She was part of a root cause analysis team bringing delirium assessment and protocol to medical surgical floors at the VA using the IHI Age Friendly Health System 4Ms: What matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility.
New fellows joining July 2022: Bobbi Pino-y-Torres, DNP and Shannon Smith, PhD
Program Contact:
Charlene Pope B.S.N, Ph.D., C.N.M, M.P.H
Chief Nurse for Research
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-6577
Email: charlene.pope@va.gov
National Site: VA Quality Scholars | Developing Leaders & Scholars to Improve Healthcare (vaqs.org)
Charleston VA Health Service Research Fellowship (VA HSR)
The Mission of our Charleston HSR fellowship is to recruit and train future health services researchers and innovators specially equipped for operations-partnered research and evaluation to improve access to and equity in health and healthcare for all Veterans.
There is increasing demand for a health services research (HSR) workforce with skills that transcend traditional HSR methodologies. The Charleston Health Service Research Fellowship aims to develop this next generation of health system scientists who can collaborate with operational partners; understand implementation and dissemination science; utilize ‘big data’ to provide novel insight; espouse more relevant economic analysis methods; and keep pace with private sector technology innovations. Our program accepts clinician and non-clinician scientists for a 2-year post-doctoral fellowship training program that teaches the core competencies of the Learning Healthcare System, which endeavors to generate and apply best evidence for collaborative healthcare choices; to drive discovery as a natural outgrowth of patient care; and to ensure innovation, quality, safety, and value in healthcare. In addition, our program provides specialized training in health equity, access to care and rural health, and partnered research. This is accomplished through structured mentoring, didactic instruction in various settings, interdisciplinary group learning, and experiential learning through clinical practice, project-based work, and scholarly activities.
Our current Fellows:
New fellows joining July 2022: Will Bryant, PhD and Cory Stanton, PhD
Program Director:
Kelly J. Hunt, Ph.D. (Kelly.hunt@va.gov)
Program Co-Director:
R. Neal Axon, MD (Robert.axon@va.gov)
Application Deadline:
Yearly on March 1st
Psychology Fellowship Program
The MIRECC Psychology Fellowship Program at the Charleston VAMC supports the professional development of research-focused psychologists to become clinical researchers in the innovative approaches to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and its comorbidities.
Over the course of the two-year program, fellows receive intensive mentoring and didactics in clinical research competencies such as grant writing, research design, and ethics while receiving supervised clinical training in cutting-edge treatments and programs. The Charleston VAMC’s Advanced Fellowship Program is affiliated with the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
The fellows’ 40-hour work week is comprised of approximately 10-15 hours/week in supervised, direct service delivery, 25-30 hours/week in clinical research activities, and 4 hours/week of didactics (including 2 hours of face-to-face, individual supervision from a licensed psychologist for clinical and research activities). In addition, up to 5 hours/week of administrative experiences may be offered to support the fellow’s professional growth and individual goals. In collaboration with research mentors, fellows are expected to develop and implement a research pilot project, publish and present findings, and utilize the latest technology for educational activities and clinical service delivery. The application for independent federal grant funding by fellows is strongly encouraged (e.g., VA Career Development Award).
Our current Fellows:
Danielle Taylor, PhD
Psychiatry
Dr. Taylor’s research focuses on evaluating mechanisms and consequences of anxiety, trauma, and related disorders utilizing psychophysiological techniques (EEG, heart rate, skin conductance, etc.). She recently has extended this line of work to incorporate neuromodulation and has secured a pilot grant to evaluate an emerging brain stimulation technique, transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS), using multi-modal psychophysiology.
Alyssa Jones, PhD
Psychiatry
Dr. Jones' research program is focused on the role of affective vulnerabilities (e.g., emotion regulation difficulties) and specific emotions (e.g., shame, guilt, disgust) in the development and maintenance of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to inform treatment innovation. She is currently working on a project studying disgust as a predictor of treatment outcomes among Veterans seeking treatment for PTSD. While on postdoc, she plans to pursue grant funding to test novel interventions for trauma-related shame and disgust among Veterans with PTSD.
Andrea Massa, PhD
Clinical Psychology
Dr. Massa is currently working on two projects, examining the roles of PTSD and alcohol misuse in predicting aggressive behavior and the role of emotion dysregulation in trauma- and alcohol-related intimate partner aggression.
Program Directors:
Dan Gros, Ph.D. (Daniel.Gros@va.gov)
Elizabeth Santa Ana, Ph.D. (Elizabeth.SantaAna2@va.gov)
Application Deadline:
Yearly on October 1st
Brochure: MIRECC Fellowship in Innovative Approaches to PTSD and Its Comorbidities - Charleston (DOCX)
National Site: MIRECC/CoE VA Advanced Fellowship in Mental Illness Research and Treatment - MIRECC / CoE
HEROIC Grand Rounds
The HEROIC Grand Rounds and Works in Progress is a forum for all investigators interested in HSR&D research. The setting is used to present ongoing research or works in progress to either disseminate research data and outcomes or to receive helpful feedback from the HEROIC COIN scientific community for a project idea or a project that is currently in the works.
The HEROIC Grand Rounds and Works in Progress forum meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month from 12 pm to 1 pm both online (in virtual format) and in person. The meetings are open to COIN faculty members, non-affiliated faculty members at MUSC or other institutions, and VA/MUSC trainees, including postdoc fellows and interns to present their research work.
If you are interested in presenting to our HEROIC Grand Rounds and Works in Progress or you would like to receive invitations and the current speaker schedules, please contact Dr. Elizabeth Santa Ana (COIN Associate Director) at: elizabeth.santaana2@va.gov or Ms. Kayla Lamb (COIN Administrator) at: Kayla.lamb@va.gov.
Veterans Research Engagement Board (VREB)
The Veterans Research Engagement Board is comprised of a team of Veterans of varying race, gender, and backgrounds who are interested in research at the Charleston VA Medical Center. The VREB is responsible for meeting with HEROIC investigators to review their research questions, provide research feedback, suggest research options and ideas, and point out concerns regarding various aspects of research projects. Information and feedback from VREB members is distilled into a summary format and often utilized directly into research proposals for review with the aim of research funding. Members of the VREB meet online voluntarily (e.g., using TEAMS virtual platform) once every two months for up to 120 minutes per meeting and non-Veteran employee VREB members are paid a small honorarium per meeting. The HEROIC COIN is interested in recruiting Veteran volunteers to serve on the VREB. An interest to serve on the VREB and an interest in research and its impact on the healthcare of Veterans is all that is required.
If you are a Veteran and you are interested in research at the Charleston VAMC and its impact on the healthcare of Veterans and you would like to inquire on how to serve on the VREB, please contact Katherine.Beavis@va.gov or Elizabeth.santaana2@va.gov.