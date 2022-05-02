Training Opportunities

Charleston VA Quality Scholars Fellowship (VAQS)

The Mission of our Charleston VAQS fellowship is to recruit and train future clinical leaders, researchers, and innovators specially equipped to improve access to healthcare and to promote equity in health services and outcomes for all Veterans, focused on healthcare improvement and implementation science.

The VAQS is an interprofessional fellowship program designed for physicians, nurses, and other clinicians. The VAQS program was established in 1999 by the Veterans Health Administration in collaboration with Dartmouth faculty and researchers and is currently offered at 12 VA Medical Centers nationally. The fellowship is a 2-year residential program which links individualized training at each site with cross-site learning experiences convened by a national coordinating Center located at the Houston (TX) VAMC. The Mission of our Charleston VAQS fellowship is to recruit and train future clinical leaders, researchers, and innovators specially equipped to improve access to healthcare and to promote equity in health services and outcomes for all Veterans, focused on healthcare improvement and implementation science. Our curriculum supplements the VAQS core curriculum with didactic and experiential learning opportunities in the areas of population health, social determinants of health, and vulnerable Veteran populations, including female Veterans, racial/ethnic minority populations, and rural Veterans. Fellows are given individualized learning opportunities through Master’s-level training in public health, clinical research methods, or clinical informatics based on learner-specified goals. We offer up to 3 positions per year for fellows to work with senior scholars in medicine, nursing, pharmacy and clinical psychology.

Application Deadline:

Applications are accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis annually beginning October 1st and ending March 1st

Our current Fellows:

Alexander Booth, MD

General Surgery

Dr. Bryant is currently working on a project entitled: Identification of Disparities in Healthcare Delivery for VA Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease. The project will determine whether there are differences in how VA services for IBD care are utilized, and whether those differences in utilization can explain potential disparities in surgical outcomes for IBD.

Will Bryant, PhD, MA

Clinical Psychology

Dr. Bryant is conducting a quality improvement initiative to expand the local referral network for the LGBTQ+ Veteran health education group, PRIDE in All Who Served. After VAQS, he plans on transitioning to a Health Services Research Fellowship here at Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System to pursue further training in LGBTQ+ Veteran health research.

Davis Austria, DNP, MSN, MBA, RN-BC, PMP

Nursing Informatics

Dr. Austria is currently working on three projects, Right Patient – Right Tray, CareCentra/VA Smart Use of Behavioral Economics (Nudging) for Management of Chronic Disease Conditions (Diabetes, Hypertension and Depression/Suicide), and eScreening Implementation in CBOCs

Chelsea Gundlach-Taylor, DNP-FNP-C, BSN, RN

Nursing

Dr. Chelsea Gundlach-Taylor is currently working on a project entitled: Increasing Pneumovax Vaccination Rates at a VA Primary Care Clinic. She was part of a root cause analysis team bringing delirium assessment and protocol to medical surgical floors at the VA using the IHI Age Friendly Health System 4Ms: What matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility.

New fellows joining July 2022: Bobbi Pino-y-Torres, DNP and Shannon Smith, PhD

Program Contact:

Charlene Pope B.S.N, Ph.D., C.N.M, M.P.H

Chief Nurse for Research

VA Charleston health care

Phone: 843-789-6577

Email: charlene.pope@va.gov

National Site: VA Quality Scholars | Developing Leaders & Scholars to Improve Healthcare (vaqs.org)