Medical Providers
The Ralph H. Johnson VA can be found in beautiful downtown Charleston. Here at the VA, we don’t treat patients, we serve or nations veterans. This amazing team is looking to expand, are you ready to make a difference in the lives of our Veterans while you pursue your career or volunteer your time. We here at the Ralph H. Johnson VA take pride in being the only Five stars for patient satisfaction in all of South Carolina.
About the Ralph H. Johnson VA
The Ralph H. Johnson is looking to direct hire Medical Providers in all fields.
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is a tertiary care teaching hospital providing the highest-level quality complex care from cardiology to neurology to primary and mental health care for approximately 80,000 Veterans along the South Carolina and Georgia coast. The health care system includes six community-based outpatient clinics, a 20-bed nursing home, women’s health, and the full range of inpatient and outpatient care, including medical and surgical intensive care.
How to Apply
Please submit you resume to Aaron.Gregory@va.gov