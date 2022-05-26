About the Ralph H. Johnson VA

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is a tertiary care teaching hospital providing the highest-level quality complex care from cardiology to neurology to primary and mental health care for approximately 80,000 Veterans along the South Carolina and Georgia coast. The health care system includes six community-based outpatient clinics, a 20-bed nursing home, women’s health, and the full range of inpatient and outpatient care, including medical and surgical intensive care.

How to Apply

Please submit you resume to linlin.fawley@va.gov.