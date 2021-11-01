First-time visitor to the Charlotte Vet Center? Give us a call and let's discuss any questions you might have. Call 704-423-4800 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

We are currently offering virtual appointments.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

Making an appointment:

After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8387. Calling our mainline after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

Canceling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.