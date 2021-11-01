Charlotte Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Charlotte Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor to the Charlotte Vet Center? Give us a call and let's discuss any questions you might have. Call 704-423-4800 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We are currently offering virtual appointments.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8387. Calling our mainline after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
If you are planning your trip to the Charlotte Vet Center, you can ride the Lynx Blue Rail to the University City Blvd Station. Then, catch the CATS bus #50. The bus will stop near the intersection of Mallard Creek and Ben Craig which is in front of the Charlotte Vet Center.
We have a small parking lot in front of the Charlotte Vet Center that we share with another business. There are 2 accessible parking spaces in front of our building with ease of access to our front entrance. Please avoid parking in front of the daycare center around the corner from the Vet Center.
You do not need to be registered for VA health care, or have a VA service-connected disability to participate in Vet Center services. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Charlotte Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Charlotte Vet Center Veterans Coffee (Watch this space for details)
The Charlotte Vet Center will be hosting a Veterans coffee. The coffee will be held monthly, on a Friday, and one of the key purposes will be to educate Veterans about the different functions of the various departments within the VA.
Charlotte Vet Center VA Benefits class (Watch this space for details)
The Charlotte Vet Center has partnered up with the Mecklenburg County Veteran Service Office to conduct a monthly Benefits class to educate Veterans on the benefits that they have earned.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We are happy to meet together with you and your family members based upon your needs. We have a Marriage and Family Counselor who specializes in helping families function their best!
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We are here to support you if a loved one has died while serving on Active Duty, or in the National Guard / Reserve. We provide counseling at no charge.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We also specialize in working with the unique needs of first responders, female Veterans, Combat Veterans, as well as all Post 9/11 Veterans.
We commonly address the following concerns:
- Anxiety and stress reactions
- Depression and lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties, including sleep problems caused by shift work
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors
- Difficulties adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
Here are some of the evidence-based treatments we offer:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Whole Health
- Supportive Therapy
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have a male and female counselor who specializes in helping Veterans heal from MST.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you are feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep, motivation, or mood, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide a private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step. Our counselors are specifically trained in helping individuals heal from trauma.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA healthcare benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA Education Benefits
- Using your VA Home Loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can refer you for help with any substance use problems relating to unhealthy alcohol use or drug abuse to a life-threatening addiction. Unhealthy substance use often goes hand in hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our North Carolina community if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety! If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know so you can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future. Should you need the Veterans Crisis Line, in addition to calling them, you can also reach them via confidential chat at Veterans Crisis Line or text to 838255. Together we work to help you stay safe and improve your world.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching through the vast variety of Veteran resources can be challenging. Let the Charlotte Vet Center help you navigate these resources. We can refer, connect, and ensure you have information on your VA benefits. To learn more about VA benefits and local Veteran agencies that can assist with VA benefits and veteran programs please click on the below hyperlinks.
- NC Serves
- Salisbury, Charlotte, Kernersville VA Healthcare (Appointments)
- VA Healthcare (Application)
- RAPIDS Appointment scheduler (Retiree ID Cards)
- NC4Vets
- N. C. Department of Military and Veteran Affairs
- DMVA Resource Guide 2020/21
- North Carolina Department of Commerce (Veteran Employment)
- Veterans Bridge Home (Get connected to the Veteran Community)
- Independence Fund (Non-Profit)
- Patriots Path (Resume writing)
- Purple Heart Homes (Housing Solutions)
- American Red Cross Greater Carolinas
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We are committed to functioning as a focal point where Veterans, service members, and community partners can connect and engage. The Charlotte Vet Center can be your one-stop shop to connect with all local Veteran agencies. We actively partner with numerous local agencies.
Charlotte Vet Center supports local Veterans and service members through partnerships with local universities, businesses, military installations, working with local law enforcement and National Guard Armories. We also provide referrals to Veteran Service Organizations in the community.
Please call 704-423-4800 if you or your organization is interested in learning more about all the ways to partner with the Charlotte Vet Center.
Additionally, we value the role of connecting Veterans with each other. We sponsor and host recreational and social events to help Veterans meet and connect. Two examples include our Vietnam Veteran ceremony and our Christmas drive-thru.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.