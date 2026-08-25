Chattanooga Vet Center

If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.

Nobody joins the military with thoughts that they’ll be sexually harassed, sexually abused, objectified, or made to feel less than human. The sense of betrayal at the hands of your “military family” is traumatic. Left untreated, it can affect your ability to thrive.

The most effective treatment is one that suits you best. We offer treatment modalities such as, Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), which will help you to process memories of your trauma and confronting the emotions that come from those memories.

We have both male and female counselors trained to help you overcome the trauma of MST.

Note: Ask for “Zoe” when you call us. You’ll be handed off to a counselor, immediately, without being asked for additional personal information.