Chattanooga Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 423-855-6570 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. We understand that this may be a new experience for you. Here’s what you can expect on your first visit: You’ll be asked to complete an intake packet, which includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.

Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.

We’re located at the cul-de-sac at the end of Premier Drive across the street from the Social Security Admin building. There’s ample parking with reserved parking for Veterans and service members with disabilities and Purple Heart Veterans. If you have problems finding our building, call us at 423-855-6570. We’ll gladly give you directions.