About the VA Cheyenne Healthcare System

We provide quality health care, train America’s future health care providers, and conduct research that contributes to medical advancements.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at Cheyenne VA Medical Center and at 8 outpatient clinics in the tri-state area of southeastern Wyoming, northeastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska. We also offer long term care at The Old Glory community living center (nursing home) at our medical center. To learn more about services we offer at each location, visit our Cheyenne VAMC health care page.

The Cheyenne Healthcare System is part of Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 (VISN 19), which operates 8 healthcare systems across 10 states. VISN 19, also called VA Rocky Mountain Network, spans 540,000 square miles and includes medical centers in Aurora and Grand Junction, Colorado; Fort Harrison, Montana; Cheyenne and Sheridan, Wyoming; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Oklahoma City and Muskogee, Oklahoma; and 123 other health care sites. Learn more about VISN 19



Teaching and learning

Each year, we welcome hundreds of students, interns, and residents to train at Cheyenne VA Medical Center. We’re proud of our smaller, more intimate setting, which provides a personalized learning experience. We adapt our programs around their interests through our programs like:

Psychology internship

Pharmacy residency

Associated health care education in fields such as ambulatory care, social work, nutrition, optometry, surgical services, physical medicine, dental, and radiology

Fast facts

At the end of 2022, we will open a new community clinic in Loveland, Colorado.

We are planning a new emergency room, a 30-bed community living center, and a new parking garage.

In 2019, we served 24,591 Veterans and had a total of 377,089 outpatient visits at our medical center, 4 community clinics, and 4 mobile telehealth clinics.

Our hospital operates 22 medical and surgical beds, 10 residential-rehabilitation beds, and 42 beds in our community living center.

Our annual budget is about $200 million.

Accreditation

We’re committed to delivering high-quality services to our Veterans. Cheyenne VA Medical Center is fully accredited through the Joint Commission, considered the gold standard in health care. The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization offering unbiased reviews of health care programs. Our other accreditations include:

Joint Commission accreditation for our long-term care program, behavioral health care services, and home-care services

American Psychological Association (APA) accreditation for our psychology doctoral internship program

American Society of Hospital Pharmacists (ASHP) accreditation for our pharmacy residency program

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports