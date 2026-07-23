About the VA Cheyenne Healthcare System

We provide quality health care, train America’s future health care providers, and conduct research that contributes to medical advancements.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at Cheyenne VA Medical Center and at nine outpatient clinics in the tri-state area of southeastern Wyoming, northeastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska. We also offer long term care at The Old Glory community living center (nursing home) at our medical center. To learn more about services we offer at each location, visit our Cheyenne VAMC health care page.

The Cheyenne Healthcare System is part of Health Service Area (HSA) 4.2.

Teaching and learning

Each year, we welcome hundreds of students, interns, and residents to train at Cheyenne VA Medical Center. We’re proud of our smaller, more intimate setting, which provides a personalized learning experience. We adapt our programs around their interests through our programs like:

Psychology internship

Pharmacy residency

Associated health care education in fields such as ambulatory care, social work, nutrition, optometry, surgical services, physical medicine, dental, and radiology

Fast facts

In May of 2022, we opened a new outpatient clinic in Loveland, Colorado.

In 2023, we served more than 25,000 Veterans and had a total of 290,327 outpatient visits at our medical center, 5 community clinics, and 3 mobile telehealth clinics.

Our hospital operates 22 medical and surgical beds, 10 residential-rehabilitation beds, and 31 beds in our community living center.

Our annual budget is approximately $356 million.

Accreditation

We’re committed to delivering high-quality services to our Veterans. Cheyenne VA Medical Center is fully accredited through the Joint Commission, considered the gold standard in health care. The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization offering unbiased reviews of health care programs. Our other accreditations include: