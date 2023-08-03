POWW Promoting our Women Warriors Event - You're Invited!

This is a free, full-day opportunity for women Veterans to gather, network and learn from each other and professionals in a variety of fields.

Your Cheyenne and Sheridan VA Health Care System teams, along with the Vet Center, are hosting a face-to-face event for women Veterans. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Come join us in person for a fun-filled day of experiential learning opportunities. See old friends while making new ones at this annual gathering. Details below:

2023 Promoting Our Women Warriors

Theme: SISTERS IN SERVICE - Building Resilience by Weaving our Strengths

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 16 -- Breakfast at 7 a.m. & Program begins at 8 a.m.

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, Casper, WY

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!

On Friday, Sept. 15, we're hosting a meet & greet social for anyone who is in town. It will be at the Vet Center (next to hotel) from 6 to 8 p.m. and we'll have games and appetizers for you to enjoy while you chat.

ALSO, WE JUST ANNOUNCED THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER!

We are excited to host Dr. Kyleanne Hunter, PhD, a Marine Corps combat veteran, co-editor of Invisible Veterans: What Happens When Military Women Become Civilians Again, and senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation. Read more about her at https://www.va.gov/sheridan-health-care/stories/poww-2023

Ready to sign up? Please register now.

Open the registration form below, fill it in, save it and email it to POWW@va.gov. Questions? Please contact Brianna at 307-675-3712 or Jenn 307-920-7794

REGISTRATION FORM: https://www.va.gov/files/2023-07/POWW%20Registration%20Form_7-25_UPDATE.pdf