Join us for our VA health and wellness fair on Jan 18 at Cheyenne VA Medical Center and Northern Colorado VA Clinic. Take charge of your health with cancer screenings, mental health resources, vaccinations, diabetes management, and more. Prioritize your well-being today!

We're excited to invite you to our VA health and wellness fair at Cheyenne VA Medical Center and Northern Colorado VA Clinic on Thursday, January 18, from noon to 7 p.m.

In a time when health is more important than ever, we are here to empower you and your families.

Join us for a day dedicated to your well-being with an array of health services:

Comprehensive Cancer Screenings (Colorectal, Mammogram, Cervical, Lung)

Mental Health Resources (Caregiver Support, Suicide Prevention)

Vital Vaccinations (Flu, COVID-19, Shingles, Pneumococcal, HPV, Tdap, RSV)

Diabetes Management (Hemoglobin A1C, Kidney, Foot, Eye Screenings)

And much more, including blood pressure checks, nutrition advice and chaplain services.

Location: Primary care waiting room, Cheyenne VA Medical Center and Northern Colorado VA Clinic.

Date and Time: January 18, noon - 7:00 p.m.

We look forward to supporting you in your health and wellness goals.