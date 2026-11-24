VA's Veterans Transportation Program offers Veterans many travel solutions to and from their VA health care facilities in support of VA-sponsored medical appointments. This program offers services at little or no cost to eligible Veterans through the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), VA Veterans Transportation Services, VA shuttle busses, and, for eligible Veterans, reimbursement through Beneficial Travel. Find out more below.

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

VTS is a VA program that transports Veterans and other persons to or from VA or VA-authorized facilities and other places for the purposes of examination, treatment, or care. VTS is a part of the Veterans Transportation Program (VTP), which also includes the Beneficiary Travel (BT) program and the Highly Rural Transportation Grant Program (HRTG).

Eligibility & Priority for Transportation

VTS resources will be allocated using the following criteria, which are to be assessed in the context of the totality of the circumstances so that no one factor is determinative:

The eligible person’s basis for eligibility. Enrolled Veterans will receive priority, followed in order by non-enrolled Veterans; servicemembers; family caregivers; persons receiving counseling, training, or mental health services under 38 U.S.C. 1782 and 38 CFR 71.50; CITI beneficiaries; and guests. Persons eligible under more than one designation will be considered in the highest priority category for which that trip permits.

First in-time request An eligible person’s clinical need An eligible person’s inability to transport their self (e.g., visual impairment, immobility, etc.) An eligible person’s eligibility for other transportation services or benefits The availability of other transportation services (e.g., common carriers, Veterans’ service organizations, etc.) The VA medical facility’s ability to maximize the use of available resources

Local transportation options:

Many medical centers and clinics are also served by other local transportation services. To find those, review the transportation services information for the facility you want to visit.

Office Hours:

7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday

We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays and all national holidays

307-433-3735

In the event your call is not answered, please leave a message with the following information and Cheyenne VA VTS will schedule your ride the next business day. If your ride cannot be scheduled, you will receive a call explaining why your request could not be fulfilled.

Last name

First name

Last 4 of your SSN

Contact phone number

Date of appointment

Special needs (wheelchair, O2, service dog, caretaker)

Location of appointment

Email address

What you need to know

All Reservations are required and scheduled based on need

Reserve your ride as soon as you make your medical appointment and no later than three two to three weeks prior to the appointment (see Determining Priority for Transportation)

VetRide is a ride share type of program... be prepared to share the ride with other Veterans as we strive to support as many customers as resources will allow

Your scheduled pick-up time may be considerably earlier than requested in order to accommodate other Veterans being served

Vehicles will travel in several directions during your trip and make stops to serve other Veterans

Travel time will vary based on trip distance, traffic conditions and other Veterans being served

Please be ready to leave 15-minutes prior to your scheduled pick-up time

Veterans are advised to bring sufficient medications and drinks/snacks (or funds to purchase) as may be needed throughout the day as they wait for the other Veterans to complete their medical care appointments and present for their return trip

As VTS serves more than one customer on each trip, Veterans failing to present at the designated/agreed-upon pickup time for their return trip are responsible for arranging their own transportation home

Our Drivers/Vehicles

Vehicle operators are there to provide safe transportation to/from VA-authorized healthcare, if an escort is needed...they must be present with the Veteran or VTS will not be able to provide support.

Vehicle operators must be able to park their vehicles in a safe location that does not block or impede traffic, this allows the operator to maintain sight of their vehicle(s) at all times and has an accessible path of travel for Veterans.

Local transportation Options

Qualified Listeners

720-600-0860

About Disabled American Veterans (DAV)Services

Through the Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN), VA volunteers with DAV transport Veterans to and from VA medical facilities for medical appointments.

The shuttle stops by the city are listed on the link below. All rides must be scheduled at least four days in advance.

Learn more about DAV Vans: Transportation for Veterans

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Cheyenne DAV | 307-778-7550, ext.7757

| 307-778-7550, ext.7757 Greeley DAV | 970-310-1200

| 970-310-1200 Ft Morgan DAV | 970-814-8558

| 970-814-8558 Scottsbluff DAV | 308-436-6643

| 308-436-6643 Sidney DAV | 308-254-3300

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

2360 E Pershing BLVD

Cheyenne WY, 82001

Phone: 307-778-7550, ext.7757

Hours of operation are Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Please note that DAV vehicles can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers and are NOT wheelchair accessible and are not equipped to carry oxygen canisters larger than can be carried in a sling or backpack. DAV riders MUST be able to access/egress vehicles without any assistance. For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.

Guidelines for using DAV vans

DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:

All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help)

The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business

Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers

Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver

Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation

If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization in written form from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner

Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center

Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time

Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat

The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van

Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses

(M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)

Volunteer Drivers are Wanted

Please consider being a driver to help get Veterans to/from their appointments and make a difference.

Call Cheyenne Volunteer Services today to inquire.

307-778-7550, ext.7061

VA Travel Pay Reimbursement

VA travel pay reimbursement through the Beneficiary Travel program pays Veterans back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. Find out if you’re eligible, and how to request reimbursement.