Our current phone system is under construction as we convert to a 5-digit extension. When calling the clinic, please dial the main number of the facility where you want to receive service and follow the prompt.

Influenza (Flu) Vaccinations

Looking for the best way that works for your schedule to get your flu shot this year? The VA has multiple options.

The Cheyenne VA Health Care System recommends flu vaccination for all Veterans. Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community.

Check your nearest location below for flu vaccine clinic schedules

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

  • September 28 | 8 a.m. to noon
  • October 5 | 8 a.m. to noon
  • October 28 | 4:30 to 7 p.m.
  • November 9 | 8 a.m. to noon

Sidney Drive Thru Clinic

Cheyenne County Community Center

  • October 8 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Laramie Drive Thru Clinic

Wyoming Army National Guard

  • October 3 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wheatland Drive Thru Clinic

Wheatland VA Mobile Clinic

  • October 1 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northern Colorado VA Clinic

  • September 28 | 8 a.m. to noon
  • October 17 | 3 to 6 p.m.
  • November 2 | 8 a.m. to noon

Rawlins VA Clinic

  • October 9 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Collins VA Clinic

  • October 12 | 8 a.m. to noon

Sterling Drive Thru Clinic

VFW Post 3541

  • October 9 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Torrington VA Mobile Clinic

  • October 2 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

