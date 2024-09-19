Influenza (Flu) Vaccinations
Looking for the best way that works for your schedule to get your flu shot this year? The VA has multiple options.
The Cheyenne VA Health Care System recommends flu vaccination for all Veterans. Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community.
Check your nearest location below for flu vaccine clinic schedules
Cheyenne VA Medical Center
- September 28 | 8 a.m. to noon
- October 5 | 8 a.m. to noon
- October 28 | 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- November 9 | 8 a.m. to noon
Sidney Drive Thru Clinic
Laramie Drive Thru Clinic
Wheatland Drive Thru Clinic
Northern Colorado VA Clinic
- September 28 | 8 a.m. to noon
- October 17 | 3 to 6 p.m.
- November 2 | 8 a.m. to noon