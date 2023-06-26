M2VA Program

M2VA Case Managers provide Veteran-focused assistance for a smooth transition into VA healthcare and benefits by receiving case management services to assist with ongoing questions or concerns as they transition from military life into their civilian community.

Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

Polytrauma care

Rehabilitation

Mental health care

Counseling

Family benefits counseling

Referral assistance

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Eastern Colorado provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Learn more about Vet Centers

Other resources

When to contact a patient advocate at VA Eastern Colorado and how they can help.

VA Transition and Care Management Program

(National name has changed to M2VA - Military2VA)

Learn what benefits VA offers to Post-9/11 Veterans (previously called the OEF/OIF/OND Program and Transition Care Management).

If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

Please let me know if you need anything else.

Colorado Springs Vet Center | Veterans Affairs

We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress