M2VA Program
The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System has a team ready to welcome Active Duty Service Members from military service into VA Healthcare. Read below for more information.
Returning service member care
VA Eastern Colorado health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
M2VA Program Manager
VACANT
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 719-227-4374
Jenn Marchese, RN
M2VA RN Case Manager
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 720-201-8200
Colter Schutte, LCSW
M2VA SW Case Manager
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 719-227-4230
Tina Randall, LCSW
M2VA SW Case Manager
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 719-306-9608
Anna Kobee, LCSW
M2VA SW Case Manager
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 719-227-4234
Cindy Seaburn
M2VA Transition Patient Advocate
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 719-227-4689
M2VA Case Managers provide Veteran-focused assistance for a smooth transition into VA healthcare and benefits by receiving case management services to assist with ongoing questions or concerns as they transition from military life into their civilian community.
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Eastern Colorado provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.
Other resources
Patient advocates
When to contact a patient advocate at VA Eastern Colorado and how they can help.
VA Transition and Care Management Program
(National name has changed to M2VA - Military2VA)
Learn what benefits VA offers to Post-9/11 Veterans (previously called the OEF/OIF/OND Program and Transition Care Management).
VA benefits for active service members
If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.
Please let me know if you need anything else.
Colorado Springs Vet Center | Veterans Affairs
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress