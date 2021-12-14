Throughout the VA Cheyenne Health Care System, everyone worked tirelessly to care for our Veteran population as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States.

We took unprecedented measures to reduce exposure and safeguard our health care workers, the Veterans we serve, and their family members. Our ability to quickly pivot and direct maximum effort to control the spread of the coronavirus – and then begin vaccinating those in our care – played a crucial role in protecting our Veteran community.

This 60-second video shares a few of our professional and personal struggles, our ability to make adjustments to meet the threat head-on, and our vision for the future of Veterans health care.

Watch the video: Learning from the Past...Positioning for the Future

