Cheyenne Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Cheyenne Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Making an appointment
- Please call 307-778-7370 to speak with a staff member who will assist you with scheduling an appointment or if you have questions regarding an appropriate referral.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
- If you know you will miss an appointment please call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
- If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment an make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
First time visitor or walk-ins:
- If you are a first time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 307-778-7370 to discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- We are located diagonally from the Autozone, in between Hi Sushi and Clure Brothers Furniture on the corner of Hot Springs and East Lincolnway.
- Vet Center building entrance is in the middle of the building. The accessible entrance is located between the two brick planters. Vet Center signage is to the left of the planters and door.
- The Vet Center is located on the main level directly on the right hand side. Vet Center occupies Suite C.
- For your convenience the bathrooms are located in the hallway.
There is a bus stop located across Hot Springs from the Cheyenne Vet Center.
View a map of the available bus routes to provide easy access to the Cheyenne Vet Center.
You do not need to be enrolled in VA healthcare, have a service-connected disability or receive any other VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don't have these documents on-hand, we can help you obtain them or come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Cheyenne Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Whole health approaches to counseling
We offer group sessions for Yoga and Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction. The holistic approach to healing can offer alternative methods to accept and process previous trauma. This can be used in conjunction with traditional counseling.
Vietnam Veteran Group
The Vietnam Vet group is a place of safety and camaraderie to discuss previous experiences, laugh, cry and have a place to safely talk, and move forward. Lifelong friends have been made in these groups.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Vet Center offers over 20 years of combined experience in Marriage and Family counseling.
Our counselors specialize in the Gottman Method for couples counseling.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star Families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member died while serving on active duty.
We can help get you connected to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration and navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
Additional links have been listed below as well for your consideration.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Specialty Care at our center includes:
Group therapies
- Era specific groups such as Vietnam and Global War on Terror
- Whole Health Yoga Group and Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Group
Evidence-based therapies
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT)
- Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Dialectic Behavior Therapy (DBT)
- Gottman Couples Therapy
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors utilize a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced MST.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Symptoms of PTSD such as feeling on edge, trouble with sleep, motivation, or mood may be getting you off track. We can provide the tools to manage these problems. You can learn more about PTSD and treatments available by giving us a call at 307-778-7370.
The Cheyenne Vet Center offers evidence-based practices and specialty care to include:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Whole health activities such as mindfulness and yoga
- Seeking Safety for PTSD and substance use
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We are here to welcome you home. The Cheyenne Vet Center provides a community where you can connect with other Veterans and active-duty service members.
Whether you are returning from deployment or leaving the military we can help you connect with:
- Cheyenne VA Transition Care Management team
- Applying for VA healthcare
- Reviewing VA Benefits
- Employment and training opportunities
- Your local Veteran Service Officer for state benefits
Give us a call, we’ve got your six!
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
The Cheyenne Vet Center is engaged in helping Service Members and Veterans reach a greater level of health and well-being by providing options such as Yoga and Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction groups. Please contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370 if you are interested in either group. You will meet for an initial session with a counselor to determine eligibility and suitability.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Cheyenne Vet Center can help you get connected to substance abuse programs, both inpatient and outpatient, with the VA. We also work closely with our community partners to help you when you are struggling with addiction, need detox or to gain stability.
We work closely with the Wyoming Department of Health. The link provided lists providers all over the state to assist in finding help where you are located locally.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you’re struggling and need to connect with another Veteran, we are here. Some of our staff are Veterans too. We understand veteran and military experiences and can provide one-on-one counseling and connect you with our local VA suicide prevention coordinator for additional support.
The Crisis line is staffed 24/7/365 by calling 877-927-8387.
You can also:
- Access the live chat
- Text to 838255
- Visit the resource locator
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Understanding your benefits, navigating healthcare, and choosing what is best for you are sometimes difficult tasks to manage. We can help connect with benefits, services and programs that support your transition from the military.
Let us help you with:
- Enrolling in VA healthcare and connecting with primary care
- Where to file a disability claim and the necessary steps to take
- Using your VA education benefits
- How to apply for and use your VA home loan
- Accessing VA burial and survivor benefits
We can help you make direct connection with a Veteran Service Officer in your city or town and the local Veteran Service Organizations, including the following organizations.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Cheyenne Vet Center works with our local partners and uses our resources to advocate for your needs to provide collaboration in supporting our Veteran community.
Some of our partners include:
- Local first responders
- The National Guard, Reserves, and Active Duty units
- College and Universities in our local community
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture and how you can help support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or education briefings. Contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370 for more info.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.