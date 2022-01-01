Cheyenne Vet Center

You do not need to be enrolled in VA healthcare, have a service-connected disability or receive any other VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:

Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service

Request your military service records online.

If you don't have these documents on-hand, we can help you obtain them or come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.