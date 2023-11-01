Health services

We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:

Chemotherapy

Blood and platelet transfusions

Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood

Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer

Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services

Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells

Now Offering Cancer Care at the Adam Benjamin Jr. Veterans' Outpatient Clinic



We are now offering some cancer and infusion treatments at Adam Benjamin Jr. Veterans' Outpatient Clinic via VA’s Close to Me cancer care service. Close to Me ensures more Veterans have the option to choose VA for their cancer care journey. By reducing travel to our facility, Veterans and their caregivers are afforded more time to go about their daily lives and focus on healing. Currently, the service is available at the Adam Benjamin Jr. Veterans' Outpatient Clinic. Ask your provider if your treatment may qualify.



What is the Close to Me (CTM) Infusion Program?



The Close to Me (CTM) Infusion Program helps Veterans get their infusion therapy medicine closer to where they live. This program is located at the Adam Benjamin Jr. VA Outpatient Clinic in Crown Point, Indiana. Here, a special nurse will give you the infusions you need.



What Can You Expect from the CTM Infusion Program?