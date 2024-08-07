Medical Services:

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center has a 200 bed capacity and the following services below are available within 24 business hours on a consultative basis.

Your Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) doctor requests these services as needed and the treatment recommendations are communicated directly to him or her within 24 business hours of requesting the services.

Addiction/Chemical Dependency Treatment

Cardiology

Dental and Oral Surgery Services

Dermatology

Endocrinology

Ethics Consultation

Gastroenterology

General Surgery

Geriatrics Home Care Services (Therapy, Nursing, Infusion, and Homemaker Services)

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Program

Hematology and Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Laboratory Services

Low Vision

Therapy

Military Sexual Trauma

Nephrology and Dialysis

Neurology

Optometry

Ophthalmology

Orthopedic Surgery

Otolaryngology (Ears, Nose, and Throat)

Palliative Care

Podiatry

Psychiatry

Pulmonary

Rheumatology

Sleep Medicine

Smoking Cessation

Thoracic Surgery

Urology

Vascular Surgery

Weight Loss Services (Move Program and Bariatric Surgery)

Wound and Ostomy Care

Women’s Health/Gynecology

Medical Services available to you at other Institutions

University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC)

Radiation Oncology services are available to you at one of our academic affiliates, the University of Illinois at Chicago. If needed during your comprehensive integrated inpatient program stay, transportation to and from UIC for radiation oncology services will be provided. For more information, please visit:

https://hospital.uillinois.edu/primary-and-specialty-care/cancer-services-at-ui-health/treatment-options/radiation-oncology

Hines VA Medical Center, Maywood, IL

Neurosurgery and Cardiac Surgery Jesse Brown has an arrangement with Hines VA Medical Center to provide neurosurgical and cardiac surgery services up to a capacity of 200 inpatients on a routine and emergent basis. Routine evaluations are performed on an outpatient basis and your PM&R doctor can request these services if you need prior to your discharge. If these services are needed emergently as determined by your PM&R doctor, then immediate transportation is provided to you from Jesse Brown to Hines VA Medical Center. To learn more about Hines VA Medical Center, please click on the link below: https://www.va.gov/hines-health-care/

Pharmacy Services:

Inpatient pharmacy services are available 24 hours a day for the 200 inpatient beds. After your doctor orders a medication for you, a pharmacist varies the medication and provides the medication to the nurse who then administers the medication to you.

Diagnostic Imaging (Radiology):

Comprehensive diagnostic imaging services including plain films, ultrasound, computerized tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear medicine (e.g. bone scans) are available 24 hours a day for a capacity of 200 inpatient beds. Emergent (STAT) diagnostic imaging services are obtained and the results are communicated directly to your doctor in most cases within a couple of hours. Routine (non-urgent) laboratory results are often obtained and the results communicated to your doctor within 1-2 business days.

Laboratory Services:

Laboratory services are available 24 hours a day for a capacity of 200 inpatient beds. Emergent (STAT) laboratory are obtained and the results are communicated directly to your doctor in most cases within a couple of hours. Routine (non-urgent) laboratory results are communicated in most cases to your doctor within the same day.

Peer and family/caregiver support services:

The following organizations provide support for both patients and their families/caregivers. Please contact the organization directly for more information:

Paralyzed Veterans of America

https://pva.org/

National Stroke Association

https://www.stroke.org/

Spiritual Services

Chaplain services are available to you as well. At your time of your admission to CIIRP, your doctor will ask you if you would to see a chaplain and he/she will arrange for a chaplain to see you within 24 hours of your admission. These services are available to you, however, during your entire stay.

Cultural Services

At the time of your admission to the CIIRP, your team of providers will ask if you have any cultural preferences and we will follow and implement your preferences during your stay. Cultural preferences can include but are not limited to dietary preferences and language preferences.