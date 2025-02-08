Skip to Content

VA Hines health care

At Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago and at six out patient clinics across the region, Hines VA offers primary, extended and specialty care to Veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million Veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 56,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Locations

5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL 60141-3030
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Hines health care

Stories

Marine Corps Veteran Sean Smith didn’t leave his house for four years. He had lost purpose and motivation.

Marine Corps Veteran Sean Smith stands in front of an American Flag display with his service dog, Hawk.

Events

When
Saturday, Feb 8, 2025
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where

Main Lobby

Get updates from VA Hines health care