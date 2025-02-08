VA Hines health care

At Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago and at six out patient clinics across the region, Hines VA offers primary, extended and specialty care to Veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million Veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 56,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.