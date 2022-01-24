McCormick Foundation's $355,000 Grant to Fund Veterans in Need of Justice

PRESS RELEASE

January 24, 2022

Print

Chicago , IL — Beginning in January 2022, veterans in Cook County court will receive help from their fellow veterans at the University of Chicago through their Office for Military-Affiliated Communities (OMAC) Veteran Restorative Justice Project.

The University of Chicago received a $355,000 grant from the McCormick Foundation, which will fund the Veteran Restorative Justice Project.

Through this project, qualified veterans at the University of Chicago will provide resources, counseling, support and pro-bono services to veterans involved with the Cook County Veterans Treatment Court (VTC). The VTC assists those who have served in the United States military and have found themselves in the criminal justice system, acknowledging that some veterans may suffer from the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, depression, drug and alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse problems. The court tries to reduce veterans’ risk of further involvement in the criminal justice system in the future, and to improve their overall quality of life.

“We are excited to hear about this new program through the University of Chicago that will help our community’s veterans,” said Jesse Brown VA Medical Center Director, Rick Ament. “Jesse Brown VA Medical Center is proud to support any organization that supports our veterans and will continue to work with the Veterans Treatment Court to aide veterans in staying out of the criminal justice system.”

To learn more about the University of Chicago’s Veteran Restorative Justice Project and how to get involved, read this article. To learn about the different services Jesse Brown VA Medical Center offers to veterans, visit our website.