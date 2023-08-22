Jesse Brown VA Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (Long COVID) Program

Mild or moderate COVID-19 lasts about two weeks for most people. But others experience lingering health problems even after the fever and cough go away and they are no longer testing positive for the illness.

The World Health Organization has developed a definition for post-COVID-19 condition (the WHO’s term for long COVID) as coronavirus symptoms that persist or return three months after a person becomes ill from infection with SARS CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Those symptoms can involve nearly every organ system, and most commonly include:

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Cognitive problems (attention to thinking and memory)

Pain and headaches

Sleep and mood problems

The symptoms can come and go, but have an impact on the person’s everyday functioning, and cannot be explained by another health problem.