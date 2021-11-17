COVID-19 vaccines
ALL VACCINES AVAILABLE FOR BOOSTERS AT JESSE BROWN! 8:00 am to 3:00 pm • Moderna Vaccine will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays • Pfizer Vaccine will be available Wednesdays and Thursdays • Janssen Vaccine will be available Wednesdays
The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 booster doses is now available!
Vaccine Locations:
• Jesse Brown VA Medical Center Vaccine Clinic – 820 S. Damen, Chicago, IL 60612
• Adam Benjamin, Jr. VA Outpatient Clinic - 9301 Madison Street, Crown Point,
IN 46307
Schedule an Appointment by:
- Calling the COVID Vaccine Hotline M-F 8:00am – 3:00pm 312-569-5801
- Moderna Vaccine will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays
- Pfizer Vaccine will be available Wednesdays and Thursdays
- Janssen Vaccine will be available Wednesdays
- Scheduling an Appointment During your Next VA Visit
- Contacting your Primary Care Team 888-569-5282
**PLEASE MAKE SURE TO BRING YOUR COVID-19 VACCINE CARD WITH YOU DURING YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR YOUR BOOSTER DOSE**
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.