The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 booster doses is now available!

Vaccine Locations:

• Jesse Brown VA Medical Center Vaccine Clinic – 820 S. Damen, Chicago, IL 60612

• Adam Benjamin, Jr. VA Outpatient Clinic - 9301 Madison Street, Crown Point,

IN 46307

Schedule an Appointment by:

Calling the COVID Vaccine Hotline M-F 8:00am – 3:00pm 312-569-5801

Moderna Vaccine will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays

Pfizer Vaccine will be available Wednesdays and Thursdays

Janssen Vaccine will be available Wednesdays

Scheduling an Appointment During your Next VA Visit

Contacting your Primary Care Team 888-569-5282

**PLEASE MAKE SURE TO BRING YOUR COVID-19 VACCINE CARD WITH YOU DURING YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR YOUR BOOSTER DOSE**

To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.