COVID-19 vaccines

ALL VACCINES AVAILABLE FOR BOOSTERS AT JESSE BROWN! 8:00 am to 3:00 pm • Moderna Vaccine will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays • Pfizer Vaccine will be available Wednesdays and Thursdays • Janssen Vaccine will be available Wednesdays

The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 booster doses is now available! 

 

Vaccine Locations:

• Jesse Brown VA Medical Center Vaccine Clinic – 820 S. Damen, Chicago, IL 60612

• Adam Benjamin, Jr. VA Outpatient Clinic - 9301 Madison Street, Crown Point,

   IN 46307

 

Schedule an Appointment by:

  • Calling the COVID Vaccine Hotline M-F 8:00am – 3:00pm 312-569-5801
  • Moderna Vaccine will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays 
  • Pfizer Vaccine will be available Wednesdays and Thursdays
  • Janssen Vaccine will be available Wednesdays
  • Scheduling an Appointment During your Next VA Visit
  • Contacting your Primary Care Team 888-569-5282

**PLEASE MAKE SURE TO BRING YOUR COVID-19 VACCINE CARD WITH YOU DURING YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR YOUR BOOSTER DOSE**

To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.

