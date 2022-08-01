Chicago Heights Vet Center

We're located behind Skyline Restaurant.

Parking is free. We have a large well-lit parking area. Please park in any available space near our entrance. Any vehicle parked in the Skyline restaurant parking area will be towed.

Accessible parking and a ramp are available.

From our parking area, enter the first-floor lobby area and take the elevator or stairs to the second floor. When you exit the elevator, you'll see the Vet Center office.