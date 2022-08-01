Chicago Heights Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Chicago Heights Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- First-time visitor? Please call 708-754-8885 to speak with a team member. They can assist you with scheduling an appointment, answering any questions you may have, or providing an appropriate referral.
- Same-day services are available. Call for details.
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
We're located behind Skyline Restaurant.
Parking is free. We have a large well-lit parking area. Please park in any available space near our entrance. Any vehicle parked in the Skyline restaurant parking area will be towed.
Accessible parking and a ramp are available.
From our parking area, enter the first-floor lobby area and take the elevator or stairs to the second floor. When you exit the elevator, you'll see the Vet Center office.
You don't need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Chicago Heights Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Group therapy sessions
We offer groups such as these:
- Anger management group
- Combat PTSD group
- Military sexual trauma group
- Music therapy group
- Afghanistan/Iraq Veterans group
- Readjustment group
- Vietnam Veterans group
Call us to join a group!
Vet Center testimonial video
Vet Centers change lives—for Veterans, service members, and family members. Make meaningful connections and work toward individual and family goals through a variety of practical, recreational, and therapeutic services.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We strongly encourage spouses, significant others, and families to be involved in the Veteran's and service member's healing process. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer counseling and other support such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families with a loved one who died during active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. Our specialty groups include:
- Vietnam Combat Veterans
- OEF/OIF groups
- Combat Veterans (era integrated)
- Women Veterans
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors are trained and experienced with providing counseling for military sexual trauma (MST).
- We have male and female counselors available for individual counseling
- We strive to create a harassment-free and all-inclusive environment
- We offer group counseling sessions for those who have experienced MST
- We can also facilitate enrollment and treatment in VA health care for any physical injuries related to your MST
The MST experience doesn’t have to be reported.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you're feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep or mood, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can help. We'll teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
Learn more about your treatment options
We commonly address the following concerns:
- Anxiety and stress reactions
- Depression and lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties, including sleep problems caused by shift work
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors
- Difficulties adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
Here are some of the evidence-based treatments we offer:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Group Therapy
- Narrative Therapy
- Solution Focused Therapy
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide assistance getting connected to the appropriate resources for:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Finding employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can connect you to services to help with substance use. We can also provide free services to address the underlying issues.
We refer Veterans and service members to our local VA facilities and to community partners for detox, treatment, and medication management.
Some of our partners include:
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching through a variety of Veteran resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate these resources. We can refer, connect, and explain how to gather information on your VA benefits. We can connect you with VA benefits and local Veteran agencies, such as:
- Access your VA medical benefits and enroll in VA health care
- Benefits VA offers to Post-9/11 Veterans
- Veterans service records
- Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (ILDVA)
We can connect you with your local Veterans Service Office (VSO). They can also assist you with the following:
- General VA benefits consultation
- Disability pension survivor/dependency indemnity claims (DIC)
- Appeals
- Military service records requests
- Correction applications
- Discharge status upgrade
- Burial/funeral reimbursements
- Education
- Flag requests
- Referrals
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We value community partnerships, and we're intentional about engaging with our local communities regularly.
Some of our established partners include:
- National Guard and Reserve units
- State universities and community colleges
- Veteran Service Organizations
- Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs
- Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid Network
- Illinois Joining Forces
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Busy schedule? We get it. We have easy-to-use telehealth platforms that allow us to provide you with the same high-quality services virtually. Please let your assigned counselor know, and we'll accommodate you to the best of our ability. All you need is a smartphone (or similar device), internet connection, and a private location.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.