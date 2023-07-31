Skip to Content
Planning Your Legacy

Multiple services at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center have teamed up with other programs to inform Veterans and their family about benefits available regarding end-of-life planning.

Twice a year, a community outreach event is held to present this information to Veterans in-person. While the topics surrounding end-of-life issues aren’t glamorous, they are some of the most important decisions you can make for yourself and your loved ones. The VA offers tons of benefits that may save you money and ease any anxiety over providing for your family after you’re gone. Have a plan and know what benefits are available now!

In-Person Outreach Events

Date: May and November

Contact Decedent Affairs at 513-475-6510 for more information.

Decedent Affairs

The Office of Decedent Affairs assists the family in the handling of their love one’s remains, and processes paperwork for release from the hospital morgue to their selected Funeral Home.

Survivor Benefits Kit – Booklets are available to family members of deceased Veterans.

  • Provides information on headstones/markers, burial benefits, Survivor’s Pension, Special Monthly Pension Benefits, and more!
  • Examples of how to fill out forms for different benefits
  • To access these benefits, you must have copies of the Veteran’s death certificate, and the DD-214.
  • More information can be found online here, or by calling Veterans’ Benefits at 1-800-827-1000.
  • Booklets can be found at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center in SICU, MICU, 5N, 6N, 6S, the Chaplain’s office, and the Office of Decedent Affairs (A144)

Phone: 513-475-6510; Fax: 513-475-6514

Email: Jacqueline.Wilson4@va.gov

Chaplain Service

Chaplains offer comfort, guidance, and peace to patients by helping them understand their place within the context of humanity and their own spiritual journey. They also provide expert interventions to explore these areas and bring meaning and healing - for patients, for the people who matter to them, and for the palliative care team.

Religious Accommodations:

  • Ensure 1st Amendment Rights of the Free Exercise of Religion
  • Respect Veteran faith traditions
  • Protect Veteran from proselytization (evangelizing)
  • Support Veteran spiritual journey
  • Explore with Veteran moral and religious questions and concerns

Pastoral and Spiritual Care is an important part of overall healthcare needs. The Chaplain Service offers a program of meaningful spiritual and pastoral care designed to nurture the spirit of Veterans and their families, including:

  • Spiritual Assessments
  • Spiritual Guidance
  • Family Care/Counseling
  • Crisis Counseling
  • Grief and Emotional Support
  • Suicide Prevention
  • Prayer
  • Bible Studies
  • Spirituality Groups
  • Worship Services
  • Holy Communion
  • Confession
  • Sacrament of the Sick/Anointing/Last Rites

Phone: 513-861-3100 ext. 206307, or 204149

Dayton National Cemetery

The National Cemetery Administration honors veterans and eligible dependents with final resting places in national shrines. We offer interment options for both caskets and cremations as well as a location to have a committal service including military honors for Veterans.

Address:

4400 West Third Street

Dayton, OH 45428

Phone: 937-268-2221 ext. 0

Online: www.cem.va.gov

Email: CEMDaytonNatCem@va.gov

Hospice Service

HOC Navigators, the expanded network of Hospice of Cincinnati, includes advanced illness, hospice, and grief programs. Our goal is to meet Veterans where they are and offer services to guide them through their unique advanced illness and end of life journey. This may include utilizing both VA and hospice services concurrently, if appropriate.

Phone: 513-891-7700

Online: www.hospiceofcincinnati.org

Social Work Service

Social Work Services provides a variety of services including:

  • Palliative Care/Hospice Referrals
  • Advance Directives
  • Referrals to Community Resources
  • Long-Term Care options
  • Adult Day Care/Nursing Home Placement
  • Inpatient Discharge Planning
  • Referrals to Mental Health Services
  • Substance Abuse Services
  • Homeless Programming

Phone: 513-861-3100 ext. 206329, or 201664

Online: http://www.va.gov/geriatrics/

Veterans Benefits Office

The Veterans Benefits Office assists Veterans and survivors with VA survivor benefit claims and questions. We also assist in guiding families on burial benefits and burial options at the National Cemetery.

Phone: 800-827-1000

Online: www.va.gov/family-member-benefits/

Release of Information (Medical Records)

Medical records—for individuals or authorized entities—can be requested from the Release of Information (ROI) department. We assist Veterans with completing authorization forms and providing information on what is required to have records sent to insurance companies for death benefits. We also assist with ensuring a medical record is up to date with the correct next-of-kin information.

 Two different forms are available:

  • VA Form 10-5345a – First party requests (for yourself usually)
  • VA Form 10-5345 – Third party requests (For a third party like a non-VA provider, attorney, etc.)
  • All requests must be submitted in writing. No verbal or emailed requests can be processed.

Records can be requested 3 ways:

Military records, like DD-214, are kept by the National Archives and can be requested via their website: https://www.archives.gov.

Address:

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Attn: Release of Information 136B

3200 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH 45220

Phone: 513-487-7050

Fax: 513-475-6456

Office Hours: 8am – 4:30pm

Veterans Transportation Program

The Veterans Transportation Program processes travel claims for eligible Veterans to and from appointments, including ambulance trips. There are strict eligibility requirements, but we will help you to determine a Veteran’s eligibility so there are no surprise ambulance bills.

Phone: 513-861-3100 ext. 204380

