Planning Your Legacy

The Office of Decedent Affairs assists the family in the handling of their love one’s remains, and processes paperwork for release from the hospital morgue to their selected Funeral Home.

Survivor Benefits Kit – Booklets are available to family members of deceased Veterans.

Provides information on headstones/markers, burial benefits, Survivor’s Pension, Special Monthly Pension Benefits, and more!

Examples of how to fill out forms for different benefits

To access these benefits, you must have copies of the Veteran’s death certificate, and the DD-214.

More information can be found online here, or by calling Veterans’ Benefits at 1-800-827-1000.

Booklets can be found at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center in SICU, MICU, 5N, 6N, 6S, the Chaplain’s office, and the Office of Decedent Affairs (A144)

Phone: 513-475-6510; Fax: 513-475-6514

Email: Jacqueline.Wilson4@va.gov