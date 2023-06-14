Traveling Veteran Services

Traveling Veteran Responsibilities:

Prior to traveling:

For your continuity of care: If you will require medications, injections, blood tests, or any type of medical follow-up during the time you are away from your preferred facility.

Inform your Primary Care Provider or Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) members of your plans to travel as far in advance as possible.

Leave your temporary address and contact phone number with the PACT team along with the dates you will be leaving and returning. This will allow us to send any medications and correspondence to your temporary address while you are gone.

Request a copy of your health summary and medication list to take with you.

Make sure you have enough supply of medications (or enough refills) to last until you return. It is important to request your medications at least 10-14 days prior to running out.

Your PACT Team or Specialty Provider will consult the Traveling Veteran Coordinator to coordinate your care with the VA facility or clinic closest to where you will be traveling or temporarily residing.

For Further Assistance, please contact the Traveling Veteran Coordinator:

Jacinda Wolfe, PA -Primary 304-841-1179 and Darla Oldaker, RN - Secondary 304-623-3461 ext. 3564.

Urgent/Emergency care during travel:

Urgent Care while traveling:

• Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-contracted UC in your area Find a VA Facility

• Additional VA Urgent Care information (including eligibility and possible co-pays).

Emergency Care while traveling:

• During a medical emergency, you should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department (ED). Go to nearest appropriate VA or community ED.

• Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-Emergency Dept in your area.

• If receiving care at Non-VA facility; Inform the emergency care provider to report your emergency treatment to the VA Centralized Emergency Care Reporting Center as soon as possible after your treatment starts by using:

The VA Emergency Care Reporting portal.

or

Calling the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline.

• Additional VA Emergency Medical Care information.