Clarksville Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Are you interested in receiving counseling, resources, or referral services? Give us a call or walk in to discuss any questions or needs you may have. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
Although we are a counseling center, our licensed professionals don’t diagnose mental health conditions. They also don’t provide medications. We can refer you to a medical doctor within the VA system or outside in the community who may be able to diagnose your condition.
First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call
You do not need to be registered or enrolled in VA healthcare, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
- If you know you will miss an appointment please call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
- If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
Parking
Free parking is available in the Chesapeake Center I Parking lot. Please park in the spots designated with Vet Center signage on the ground. If those spots are filled, park in any available space in the lot.
Building Access
We are located on the ground floor of Chesapeake Center I, Suite 101. There is an entrance in the front and back of the building.
Clarksville Transit System
Route 8 - 101 Express / Hospital | Clarksville, TN (clarksvilletn.gov)
The Vet Center is located on Route 8. The closest stop is number 4.
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8387
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Clarksville Vet Center Dedication and Open House Celebration
Join us for the Clarksville Vet Center dedication and open house on October 9, 2024 at 11am. Everyone is welcome! Please RSVP at the link below.
Vet Center Services
Vet Centers, including Mobile Vet Centers, provide confidential counseling, outreach and referral services to eligible Veterans, service members – including members of the National Guard and Reserve components, and their families.
Counseling services
Select a topic to learn more.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Clarksville Vet Center has counselors who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling, which may include spouses, children, and significant others in support of your goals
- Couples (marriage and family therapy) counseling
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
There are all kinds of losses in life, in addition to the death of a loved one. We're also here to support you through difficult life transitions, including:
- Changes in jobs or education
- Divorce
- Coping with issues related to changes in mobility or aging
- At times even retirement can provide a person with difficulty
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
We have counselors trained to provide support to you or someone you know experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV), often called domestic violence. We can make a direct referral to the Nashville VAMC, which specializes in treatment and prevention of IPV with Veterans.
They offer Strength at Home group to help with relationship conflict. Please call us for more information.
Learn more about Strength at Home
If you are feeling unsafe and need additional support, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
Learn more about the National Domestic Violence Hotline
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We proudly celebrate diversity among those we serve. We work closely with the LGTBQ+ Veteran care coordinator at our local VA and can make direct referrals.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community. Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions customized for your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans and Vietnam Veterans
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We meet survivors of MST where they're at. Not only do we offer evidence-based treatments for trauma—such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)—but we'll also work with you on boundary setting, internal resource development, and self-care as a start to the more intensive trauma therapies.
We'll set goals for treatment, but we'll do this at your pace and with your collaboration.
People of all genders experience military sexual trauma.
Talk with your counselor about the right approach for you.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We proudly celebrate diversity among those we serve and can connect you with bilingual services for individual or group counseling with us.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide a private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step. Our counselors are specifically trained in helping individuals heal from trauma.
The Clarksville Vet Center offers evidence-based therapies, including
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
We also offer holistic remedies such as
- Meditation
- Guided Breathing
- Hypnotherapy
- Yoga
We can also help with anger management and insomnia.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process, such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand-in-hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking, and drug use might be related to other stressors in your life, and we can teach you how to take control over your substance use. We can also connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our community, if needed.
Our counselors will assess substance use. We make referrals to the VA Medical Center or local community providers when a higher level of care is needed.
We use harm reduction techniques to help you maintain sobriety or decrease substance use.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We're connected to the wider VA community.
There are county, state, and federal resources available. We can provide contact information to link you with these resources.
If you give permission, your Vet Center counselor can coordinate care with your VAMC providers.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We're connected to the wider community—both VA and other organizations.
We host open houses so community members, Veterans, service members, and their families can meet our staff and connect with services.
If you'd like to learn more about working with us, please call us.
How we’re different than a clinic
Select a topic to learn more.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (no matter your gender or service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.