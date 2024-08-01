Clarksville Vet Center

You do not need to be registered or enrolled in VA healthcare, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:

Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service

Request your military service records online.

If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.