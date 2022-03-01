First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis for Veterans or service members who are in crisis. Please call 352-536-6701 to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214/NGB-22)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online. If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.

The Clermont Vet Center is located in Suite 102. This is the office on the side of the building, next to the flagpole. We have parking available on both sides of the building. Parking is lit at night. Please feel free to park in any available space. If there are any issues, please call us at 352-536-6701 and we can come out and assist you.