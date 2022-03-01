Clermont Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Clermont Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis for Veterans or service members who are in crisis. Please call 352-536-6701 to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214/NGB-22)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
The Clermont Vet Center is located in Suite 102. This is the office on the side of the building, next to the flagpole.
We have parking available on both sides of the building. Parking is lit at night. Please feel free to park in any available space.
If there are any issues, please call us at 352-536-6701 and we can come out and assist you.
The LakeXpress bus fare is $1 for a one-way trip, with half-price fares available for the following qualifying individuals:
- Seniors 60 years or older (must present a valid ID card upon boarding).
- Medicare cardholders.
- Individuals who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) based on disability, or Social Security Disability (SSD) benefits, as long as they continue to receive these benefits.
- Veterans with valid DD214 card.
- Individuals with a disability (buses are equipped with lifts).
Note: Riders must show proof of eligibility upon boarding a bus. Government issued ID card, Valid agency ID, Medicare card (Red, White and Blue card, not Medicaid Gold Card), or passport.
In the spotlight at Clermont Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Currently available groups
- Era-specific support groups
- Anger management
- Mindfulness
- Bereavement
- Women Veterans
- And many more
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Clermont Vet Center has clinicians who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples (marriage and family therapy) counseling
- Significant others support group
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Clermont Vet Center offers bereavement counseling and support to:
- The families of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran's death
- The families of service members who died while serving on active duty
We can also connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) for assistance with burial and survivor services.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Clermont Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, spouses/significant others, and more
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Meaning-centered Therapy (MT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Clermont Vet Center has counselors who use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to MST survivors. We can accommodate your preference of counselors' gender. We can also facilitate enrollment and treatment in VA health care for any physical injuries related to your MST.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Clermont Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Emotional regulation
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Meaning-centered Therapy (MT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Now is the time to take advantage of the benefits VA offers to Post-9/11 Veterans through the Transition and Care Management (formerly OEF/OIF/OND) Program.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the Clermont Vet Center, we can provide long-term support to help Veterans and service members overcome underlying issues.
We can connect Veterans and service members struggling with addiction to the Substance Use Disorder in-patient program at the Orlando VA Medical Center to detox and gain stability.
We can also refer Veterans and service members to our community partners like Home | Sunrise Detox Orlando.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also provides free and confidential text and chat features available 24/7.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Help with housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Connecting with Lake County Veteran Services for local benefits and services
The Clermont Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Reach out to the Clermont Vet Center if you or your organization would like to learn more about VA benefits and services, Veteran culture, and how we can collaborate to support the Veteran community.
We can provide individual or group educational briefings, exhibit at your organizations' events, and establish clinical partnerships with your organizations.
The Clermont Vet Center partners with organizations like:
- Veterans Service Organizations, community leaders, and elected representatives
- Military installations and units, including the National Guard and Reserve
- Businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and industries
- Health care systems and providers, members of the clergy, government agencies, and many more
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.