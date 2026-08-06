Health services

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care Our Audiology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology services like: Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, recommendations, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care If you're eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Dermatology Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include: Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, such as skin cancer and rashes

Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, such as psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses

Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, such as moles and lesions that show abnormal growth or appearance

Referrals for complex conditions

Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care Our laboratory provides a full range of clinical and diagnostic services, including: Bacteriology

Coagulation

Cytology

Endocrinology

Hematology

Reference Lab Testing

Routine Chemistry

Surgical Pathology

Toxicology

Urinalysis

Virology While some lab tests may only be collected at our outpatient clinics, a few must be collected at the Coatesville VA Medical Center. All labs are sent to the Coatesville VA Medical Center laboratory for testing.

MOVE! weight management Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals. MOVE!’s basic ideas—helping you learn tools and approaches for healthy eating and physical activity—are easy to follow and based on the latest research. If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can: improve your quality of life, and even live longer

reduce health risks

prevent or reverse certain diseases Learn more about VA MOVE!

Neurology Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as: Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)

Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis

Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases

Other neurological conditions

Neurosurgery We provide expert care and surgical services for Veterans with conditions and diseases that affect the brain, spine and nervous system. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care While many people think of neurosurgery as brain surgery, it’s much more. Our neurosurgeons diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions related to the nervous system including: Brain, spinal cord, and spinal column injuries, illnesses, and disorders

Brain and spinal tumors

Back pain, neck pain, and sciatica

Herniated disks and degenerative illnesses of the spine

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care The nutrition clinic at the Coatesville VA Medical Center and its CBOCs provides nutrition education and counseling by Registered Dietitians in both group and individual sessions. Our VA Registered Dietitians promote wellness and disease prevention through comprehensive nutrition assessment and provide nutrition therapy tailored to the needs of the individual. The Registered Dietitian provides counseling in the following areas: General healthy eating guidelines

Diabetes nutrition therapy, type 1 and type 2

Cardiovascular and Heart Health

Digestive Health

Chronic Kidney Disease

Weight Management/MOVE program

Weight gain strategies

Nutrition support/Tube Feeding

Eating Disorders Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry

Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry at the Coatesville VA Medical Center helps Veterans in need of food assistance. Any Veteran worried about not having enough food for themselves and their family is welcome at our pantry. Find out more

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like: Vision services and eye exams

Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Special eye exams for diabetic patients The Coatesville Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) Program helps legally blind and severely visually impaired veterans and their families adjust to vision loss. Learn more about the VIST Program

Palliative and hospice care Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include: Pain and symptom management

Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family

Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits

Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines

Physical medicine and rehabilitation Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like: Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation

Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief

Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain

Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills

Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities

Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and kinesiotherapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include: Pain relief and joint mobilization

Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination

Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices

Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality

Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions Not all services are available at every location. Visit your preferred clinic location page to see the services currently available.

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment

Ingrown toenails

Tinea pedis and other skin conditions

Below the knee ulcerations including diabetic foot ulceration treatment

Foot wart treatment

Diabetic foot evaluations

Peripheral sensory and motor neuropathy of the feet

Foot, ankle, and leg edema

Below the knee lower extremity cellulitis

Soft tissue biopsies and minor surgical procedures

Custom molded foot orthotics for a wide range of deformities

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Prosthetics and rehabilitation We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like: Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers

Wheelchairs and other medical devices

Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired

Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible

Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence

Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing

Service Dog Health Insurance Benefit is provided to Veterans who are prescribed guide or service dogs Learn more about the VA prosthetic program

Pulmonary medicine Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like: Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better

Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity

Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy

Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem

Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care We want to help Veterans live safe, independent lives at home as they recover from extended illnesses. Veterans in stable condition with chronic (long-lasting) health problems can also receive long-term care at our community living center. We offer several care options: Home-based primary care visits from our health care team

Remote health monitoring by computer or telephone

Respite care for family caregivers who need a break

Daily living assistance with bathing, dressing, and cooking

Skilled nursing and medical care Learn more about VA's geriatrics and extended care

Speech pathology Common conditions: trouble swallowing (dysphagia), aphasia, stuttering, speech disorders (dysarthria or apraxia), cognitive (memory, organization, executive function) If you have difficulty speaking or understanding what other people are saying, we diagnose and treat problems with fluency, voice, understanding, and other communication disorders. We also diagnose and treat problems that affect your ability to swallow. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care Our Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations. We offer a full range of speech pathology services like: Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)