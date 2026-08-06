Health services
VA Coatesville Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in Coatesville and surrounding counties. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Mental health at VA Coatesville health care
Learn about our leading clinical mental health work
Whole Health at VA Coatesville health care
Whole Health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health.
VA Health Chat
Chat with a Clinical Contact Center Nurse when you have minor health questions.
Primary care
Select a topic to learn more.
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Teams (Geri-PACT) help outpatient Veterans with challenging health care needs, including:
- Multiple chronic illnesses
- Cognitive and functional decline
- Psychosocial factors
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our pharmacists fill thousands of prescriptions each day, safely and effectively.
- New prescriptions are only available for in-person pickup at our Coatesville VA campus
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Schedule medication management appointments
- Safe disposal of medicines
Medication Management Appointments
Schedule a medication management appointment with an on-site pharmacist at any of our three locations for an explanation of your prescription medicines and supplies. Our outpatient clinics at West Norriton and Newtown Square do not offer on-site medication dispensing services.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We offer primary care at all of our VA Coatesville health care facilities. We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Your primary care team can also coordinate other services as part of your care like:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Veterans can communicate with their team using secure messaging through MyHealtheVet, an online health management tool, as well as check lab test results, reorder prescriptions, and access their medical records.
Urgent care
Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains, strains
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our urgent care clinic offers walk-in health care when you need help right away, but it isn't an emergency. Urgent care doesn't replace your primary care doctor, but we can help you when your doctor's office is closed and you need to see a health care professional right away. Medical conditions treated include:
- Colds, flu, and strep throat
- Sinus, ear, and eye infections
- Minor injuries and muscle strains
- Rashes and skin infections
24/7 Urgent triage nurse line: If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help 24 hours a day. Call Tele Emergency Care at 1-833-835-3874.
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our Women's health program targets the unique needs of our female Veterans in a relaxing, private setting. We offer complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our services include:
- Primary and gynecological care
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Inpatient POWER program for women with substance use disorders and mental health problems
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Mental health care
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs. Our services include:
- Alcohol screening
- Substance abuse counseling
- Opiate therapy
- Relapse prevention skills training
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Psychiatrists are available in person, by video or phone. Our psychiatrists offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief) and anxiety (including worry and nervousness)
- Suicidal thoughts
- Severe mental illness
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Memory loss and confused thinking
- Traumatic brain injury (TBI)
- Attention deficit disorder
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our health care professionals treat Veterans with combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) using evidence-based therapies, including prolonged exposure, cognitive processing therapy, and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing to help Veterans identify and work through the single event that often triggers PTSD. The goal is for Veterans to resolve the issues and learn how to cope. We offer you a wide range of treatment and support options:
- Psychology and Psychiatry (outpatient and inpatient)
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention coordinators
- Gun safety locks
- Emergency mental health coverage and eligibility (COMPACT Act)
- Community engagement partnership coordinator
- Community education, including VA S.A.V.E. gatekeeper suicide prevention training
The COMPACT Act guarantees eligible Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care.
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our Audiology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation.
We offer a full range of audiology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, recommendations, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
If you're eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, such as skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, such as psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, such as moles and lesions that show abnormal growth or appearance
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our laboratory provides a full range of clinical and diagnostic services, including:
- Bacteriology
- Coagulation
- Cytology
- Endocrinology
- Hematology
- Reference Lab Testing
- Routine Chemistry
- Surgical Pathology
- Toxicology
- Urinalysis
- Virology
While some lab tests may only be collected at our outpatient clinics, a few must be collected at the Coatesville VA Medical Center. All labs are sent to the Coatesville VA Medical Center laboratory for testing.
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals. MOVE!’s basic ideas—helping you learn tools and approaches for healthy eating and physical activity—are easy to follow and based on the latest research.
If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.
With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:
- improve your quality of life, and even live longer
- reduce health risks
- prevent or reverse certain diseases
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Neurosurgery
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
While many people think of neurosurgery as brain surgery, it’s much more. Our neurosurgeons diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions related to the nervous system including:
- Brain, spinal cord, and spinal column injuries, illnesses, and disorders
- Brain and spinal tumors
- Back pain, neck pain, and sciatica
- Herniated disks and degenerative illnesses of the spine
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
The nutrition clinic at the Coatesville VA Medical Center and its CBOCs provides nutrition education and counseling by Registered Dietitians in both group and individual sessions. Our VA Registered Dietitians promote wellness and disease prevention through comprehensive nutrition assessment and provide nutrition therapy tailored to the needs of the individual.
The Registered Dietitian provides counseling in the following areas:
- General healthy eating guidelines
- Diabetes nutrition therapy, type 1 and type 2
- Cardiovascular and Heart Health
- Digestive Health
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Weight Management/MOVE program
- Weight gain strategies
- Nutrition support/Tube Feeding
- Eating Disorders
Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry
Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry at the Coatesville VA Medical Center helps Veterans in need of food assistance. Any Veteran worried about not having enough food for themselves and their family is welcome at our pantry. Find out more
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
The Coatesville Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) Program helps legally blind and severely visually impaired veterans and their families adjust to vision loss.
Palliative and hospice care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and kinesiotherapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Not all services are available at every location. Visit your preferred clinic location page to see the services currently available.
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment
- Ingrown toenails
- Tinea pedis and other skin conditions
- Below the knee ulcerations including diabetic foot ulceration treatment
- Foot wart treatment
- Diabetic foot evaluations
- Peripheral sensory and motor neuropathy of the feet
- Foot, ankle, and leg edema
- Below the knee lower extremity cellulitis
- Soft tissue biopsies and minor surgical procedures
- Custom molded foot orthotics for a wide range of deformities
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
- Service Dog Health Insurance Benefit is provided to Veterans who are prescribed guide or service dogs
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Rehabilitation and extended care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We want to help Veterans live safe, independent lives at home as they recover from extended illnesses. Veterans in stable condition with chronic (long-lasting) health problems can also receive long-term care at our community living center. We offer several care options:
- Home-based primary care visits from our health care team
- Remote health monitoring by computer or telephone
- Respite care for family caregivers who need a break
- Daily living assistance with bathing, dressing, and cooking
- Skilled nursing and medical care
Speech pathology
Common conditions: trouble swallowing (dysphagia), aphasia, stuttering, speech disorders (dysarthria or apraxia), cognitive (memory, organization, executive function)
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations.
We offer a full range of speech pathology services like:
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
The Toxic Exposure Screening (TES) includes screening for a wide variety of agents that service members may have been exposed to during their military deployments or assignments.
Veterans enrolled with the VHA may ask your care team to start the Toxic Exposure Screen.
If you are not enrolled for VHA services, please contact our Eligibility & Enrollment office at
Additional toxic exposure screening (TES) fast facts:
- TES is not diagnostic and is not a part of the VA benefits claims process.
- Being screened is separate from joining a VA environmental health registry.
- The TES is repeated at least once every 5 years.
- If you choose not to be screened, you will have the option to decline until the following year.
To find out if you are eligible visit:
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
If you're a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. Caregivers may be eligible for many services, including skills training, mobile support, one-on-one coaching, group support and coaching, self-care, peer support mentoring, telephone support, online programs, and referrals to available VA and community resources.
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We help homeless Veterans or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, mental health issues, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs
- Referrals to transitional and permanent housing programs
- Referrals to job training, life skills development, and education
- Referrals to justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Addiction and mental health treatment
- Health and dental care
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry
Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry at the Coatesville VA Medical Center helps Veterans in need of food assistance. Any Veteran worried about not having enough food for themselves and their family is welcome at our pantry. Find out more
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
The purpose of the recreational therapy process is to improve or maintain physical, cognitive, social, emotional, and spiritual functioning to promote full participation in life. Services are provided or directly supervised by a certified therapeutic recreation specialist.
Recreational and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Creative arts
- Exercise, yoga, Tai Chi, adaptive bikes
- Virtual reality experiences
- Seeing Lens Photography
- Leisure education
- Community resource planning
- Stress management, coping skills, and social skills training
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
At VA Coatesville health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- VA health care enrollment process
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Education
- Employment
- Housing
- Family and caregiver support
- Veterans justice outreach
- Referral assistance
Learn more about health care benefits for returning service members
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA and community resources to meet your needs including:
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Home health services
- Transportation resources
- Treatment for mental health or substance abuse disorders
- Support for caregivers of Veterans
- Advance directives for health care
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you may contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits between you and our health care providers. We offer 3 types of telehealth:
- Clinical video telehealth provides instant individual or group appointments between Veterans at outpatient clinics and their VA health care providers. Our most popular way for Veterans to connect with their providers from home for individual appointments is through VA Video Connect and may include the following services:
- Ambulatory Care
- Chaplaincy
- Geriatrics
- Home Based Primary Care
- Mental Health
- Nutrition
- Pharmacy
- Social Work
- Whole Health
- Home telehealth sends your vital health information, such as blood pressure readings, to your doctor via your smartphone or internet once your provider refers you for this one-on-one assistance, over a specified period of time, for conditions like anxiety, diabetes, and hypertension.
- Store-and-forward telehealth sends your previously recorded video, audio, and digital records such as sleep studies completed by the VA to medical specialists at other VA facilities.
Concerned about the technology and your ability participate in telehealth care options? Consider visiting our Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC).
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. Our program (formerly called Compensated Work Therapy), finds jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 5 services:
- Transitional work experience helps you get back into the routine of work and may result in permanent hire at the VA or with a local business.
- Community based employment helps you locate and land the right job for you by identifying your strengths and helping overcome any barriers.
- Supported employment helps Veterans with serious mental illness compete for jobs by providing therapy while they work.
- Supported education helps you explore education benefits and options including the GI Bill.
- Vocational assistance offers resume and online assistance remotely or in our medical center computer lab.
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
The Whole Health System includes three components.
- The Pathway empowers Veterans to discover their mission, aspiration, and purpose and begin creating an overarching personal health plan.
- Well-Being Programs equips Veterans to engage in self-care, learn new skills to support well-being through complementary and integrative health approaches and support your goals with health coaching services (i.e. tai chi, yoga, meditation.)
- Whole Health Clinical services include evidence-based clinical care (i.e. chiropractic care, acupuncture) and creating shared goals to support what matters most to you.
Learn more about Whole Health care and connect with a care coordinator