Health services

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care

We offer primary care at all of our VA Coatesville health care facilities. We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Your primary care team can also coordinate other services as part of your care like:

Labs and blood work

Mental health care

Women's health care

Radiology

Social services

Telehealth

Veterans can communicate with their team using secure messaging through MyHealtheVet, an online health management tool, as well as check lab test results, reorder prescriptions, and access their medical records.