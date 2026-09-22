Beneficiary Travel

Beneficiary travel includes round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. Beneficiary travel is not authorized when receiving FREE transportation through the VA.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

Cost: Free

VTS provides free transportation service for VA authorized medical appointments. Drivers are employees of the medical center and can transport Veterans who require mobility assistance. Veterans need to schedule their transportation request through the VTS office at 610-383-0254.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Transportation Service

Cost: Free

Through a partnership, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides free transportation to Veterans who can walk and climb into the vans without assistance for VA-authorized medical appointments. The DAV travels to Lebanon, Philadelphia, and Wilmington VA facilities. Schedule your transportation request when scheduling your appointment or the VTS office.

Drivers are volunteers of the medical center and transportation depends on weather conditions and driver availability.

Office Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., individual van schedules vary

County Veterans Affairs Transportation Services

County Veterans Affairs offices provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers for scheduled VA authorized medical appointments. Drivers are volunteers and availability depends on weather conditions and driver availability.

Presently, two County VA offices offer free transportation service:

Local Public Transportation Services

The Coatesville VA Medical Center is located in Chester County and is a major destination on the bus route, which connects to other public Transportation services in Thorndale, PA.

SEPTA

Chester County – Ride Guide

Delaware County transit

Bucks County Transportation Management Association

Transportation to appointments outside your local area

Transportation services are available to Veterans who have authorized appointments outside of their local area. Please contact the Coatesville VA VTS office at 610-383-0254 to discuss and schedule your unique transportation needs.