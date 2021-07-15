 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Coatesville VA Medical Center

Our main campus provides primary, preventive, mental health, and specialty health care services, including infectious disease, dental, neurology, dermatology, optometry, pulmonary, podiatry, and urology. Our campus is a hub for mental health care services including marital and family counseling, PTSD and substance use disorder treatment, physical exams, weight and medication management. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Coatesville VA Medical Center.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA 19320-2096

Phone numbers

Main phone: 610-384-7711
Mental health clinic: 610-384-7711 x4918

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Coatesville

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Coatesville health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Coatesville health care

Last updated: