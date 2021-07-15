Coatesville VA Medical Center
Our main campus provides primary, preventive, mental health, and specialty health care services, including infectious disease, dental, neurology, dermatology, optometry, pulmonary, podiatry, and urology. Our campus is a hub for mental health care services including marital and family counseling, PTSD and substance use disorder treatment, physical exams, weight and medication management. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Coatesville VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
-
Cost: Free
We encourage everyone to review available parking locations by viewing the campus map.
Campus Shuttle Service
Cost: Free
Veterans may use the call boxes located at the shuttle booths near most parking lots. Please check the campus map for shuttle stop locations.
Schedule: Monday through Friday, except holidays
Shuttle Runs: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wheelchair availability: Coatesville VA Medical Center has wheelchairs available at the entrance to clinical buildings.
-
Beneficiary Travel
Beneficiary travel includes round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. Beneficiary travel is not authorized when receiving FREE transportation through the VA.
Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
Cost: Free
VTS provides free transportation service for VA authorized medical appointments. Drivers are employees of the medical center. Veterans need to schedule their transportation request through the VTS office at 610-383-0254.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Transportation Service
Through a partnership, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides free transportation for ambulatory and outpatient Veterans for VA authorized medical appointments. The DAV travels to the Lebanon, Philadelphia, and Wilmington VA facilities. Schedule your transportation request through your Primary Care Clerk.
Drivers are volunteers of the medical center and transportation depends on weather conditions and driver availability.
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., individual van schedules vary
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
County Veterans Affairs Transportation Services
County Veterans Affairs offices provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers for scheduled VA authorized medical appointments. Drivers are volunteers and availability depends on weather conditions and driver availability.
Presently, two County VA offices offer free transportation service:
Local Public Transportation Services
The Coatesville VA Medical Center is located in Chester County and is a major destination on the bus route, which connects to other public Transportation services in Thorndale, PA.
Chester County – Ride Guide
Delaware County transit
Montgomery County transportation services
Bucks County Transportation Management Association
-
Hours
General visiting: 8:00am to 8:00pm daily. Exceptions are listed below.
Behavioral health inpatient wards
Acute psychiatry inpatient unit: Monday through Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Weekend and holidays from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Hospice unit:
24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Pets on a leash may visit.
Critical care
Visiting hours are individualized to meet the needs of the patient, family, and caregivers.
Visitor policies
Whenever possible and medically appropriate, Patient Care Services will coordinate special visiting arrangements to meet patient and family needs. Please coordinate this through the unit staff.
A patient may receive no more than two visitors at a time.
Visitors may not bring food or beverages, cigarettes, over the counter medication, or prescription medication to patients without authorization from unit physicians or nurses.
Children under 12 may not visit inpatients. Unless otherwise specified by a physician or charge nurse, inpatients may visit in the waiting rooms by the elevator lobbies.
-
Visitors are not permitted to stay overnight in the medical center itself. If the Veteran is a patient in the hospice unit, family members may sleep overnight in the Veteran's room. Here are some other options.
Nearby hotels
When booking, ask for the hospital rate. Many hotels have shuttle service to VA hospitals. Check with the hotel you’re staying at.
NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Coatesville Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.
Visit Coatesville
The official tourism and promotion agency for Coatesville and Chester County has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more. Coatesville, PA
-
Food and drink
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Café
Serving grill items for breakfast and lunch, flatbread pizza station, variety of salads, sandwiches, fruits, and desserts. We also have excellent Broaster fried chicken.
Building 9
Ground Floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Brew
Serving a variety of Starbuck's coffee, espresso drinks, pastries, salads, sandwiches, and desserts.
Building 9
Ground Floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Vending
Located in machines throughout the medical facility. Drinks and snacks are available around the clock.
Retail
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Store
Available for purchasing: snacks, beverages, toiletries, name brand men's and ladies clothing, electronics, appliances, home goods, toys, etc.
Building 9
Ground floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET
Currently all Canteen operations are closed on Saturday and Sunday. We will keep you updated with any changes. Thank you for your patronage.
-
Building 72
Directly ahead from front doors
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to- 4:30 p.m. ET
Chaplains
When you’re admitted, you can request or decline visits by a VA chaplain. Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.
Interfaith chapel
The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. The chapel also hosts regularly scheduled services for many denominations. Services are recorded and broadcast at Coatesville on channel 81.
Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Coatesville.
-
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
-
We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Buildings 8 and 39
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 5631
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs. Our services include:
- Alcohol screening
- Outpatient detox
- Substance abuse counseling
- Opiate therapy for pain control
- Relapse prevention skills training
-
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 69
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-383-0217
Appointments
Call Audiology at 610-383-0217 to schedule an appointment. You need a referral from your primary care provider for Speech appointments or call 610-384-7711, ext. 5208 to cancel or reschedule.
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation.
We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, recommendations, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
-
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 2 Second floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-383-0231
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our Optometrists and Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) can assess your needs and provide a rehabilitation plan tailored to your personal goals. From there, we can provide referrals to the VA Blind Rehabilitation Continuum of Care. Our goal is to help Veterans with severe vision loss regain and maintain their independence and quality of life. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- If eligible, lifetime case management services by our VIST coordinator
- Referrals to VA Blind Rehabilitation services
- Referrals to community services for the blind and severely visually impaired
-
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Appointments
Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time. As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options.
Phone610-384-7711
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at VA Coatesville health care
-
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Contact information
Office of caregiver support and respite care1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 58 Rooms 216B and B02
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 5310
Contact610-384-7711x 2917
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Listen to you when you struggle
- Provide you with additional help at home
- Connect you with local resources, programs, services, and benefits
-
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 3 First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 4229
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
-
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, such as skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, such as psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, such as moles and lesions that show abnormal growth or appearance
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
-
We assist frail and elderly Veterans and their families as they deal with chronic illness or disabilities. Services include home, nursing and hospice and palliative care.
Contact information
Office of Care Coordination1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 4 Room B02
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 3659
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We want to help Veterans live safe, independent lives at home as they recover from extended illnesses. Veterans in stable condition with chronic (long-lasting) health problems can also receive long-term care at our community living center. We offer several care options:
- Home-based primary care visits from our health care team
- Remote health monitoring by computer or telephone
- Respite care for family caregivers who need a break
- Daily living assistance with bathing, dressing, and cooking
- Skilled nursing and medical care
-
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.
Contact information
Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Team (Geri-PACT)1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 2
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Sun.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Teams (Geri-PACT) help outpatient Veterans with challenging health care needs, including:
- Multiple chronic illnesses
- Cognitive and functional decline
- Psychosocial factors
-
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 58B
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. Appointments are held at this location or we can meet you in the community.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We help homeless Veterans or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs
- Referrals to transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and mental health treatment
- Health and dental care
-
We evaluate and treat Veterans with infections including hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 3
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We test for, evaluate, and treat for many infectious diseases. You’ll need a referral from your primary care physician to get these services. We offer:
- Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases
- Prevention strategies and treatment
- Counseling and compassionate care for people who live with infectious diseases
-
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 2806
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ+) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
- Mental health care
- Gender-affirming prosthetics
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
- Community Care and interfacility referrals for gender-affirming speech therapy and dermatology
Learn more about LGBTQ+ care and connect with a care coordinator
-
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 3 First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Call Center610-383-0239
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
-
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
-
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Contact information
Mental Health Outpatient Clinic1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 57
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 6800
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 3 Room 139
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 3371
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
-
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 16
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 2373
Contact610-384-7711x 6117
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
-
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 5055
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
-
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache motor neuron and movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
-
We provide expert care and surgical services for Veterans with conditions and diseases that affect the brain, spine and nervous system.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
While many people think of neurosurgery as brain surgery, it’s much more. Our neurosurgeons diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions related to the nervous system including:
- Brain, spinal cord, and spinal column injuries, illnesses, and disorders
- Brain and spinal tumors
- Back pain, neck pain, and sciatica
- Herniated disks and degenerative illnesses of the spine
-
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
The nutrition clinic at the Coatesville VA Medical Center and its CBOCs provides nutrition education and counseling by Registered Dietitians in both group and individual sessions. Our VA Registered Dietitians promote wellness and disease prevention through comprehensive nutrition assessment and provide nutrition therapy tailored to the needs of the individual.
The Registered Dietitian provides counseling in the following areas:
- General healthy eating guidelines
- Diabetes nutrition therapy, type 1 and type 2
- Cardiovascular and Heart Health
- Digestive Health
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Weight Management/MOVE program
- Weight gain strategies
- Nutrition support/Tube Feeding
- Eating Disorders
-
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 3
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
-
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Contact information
PTSD Residential Rehabilation Treatment Program1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 8B
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 5631
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our health care professionals treat Veterans with combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) using evidence-based therapies, including prolonged exposure, cognitive processing therapy, and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing to help Veterans identify and work through the single event that often triggers PTSD. The goal is for Veterans to resolve the issues and learn how to cope. We offer you a wide range of treatment and support options:
- Psychiatry (outpatient and inpatient) and psychology
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 138 First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 3130
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
-
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 1 Room G34
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 2103
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 2 Second floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 4813
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our pharmacists fill thousands of prescriptions each day, safely and effectively. We only fill new prescriptions in person at the pharmacy window, but you can refill your current prescriptions 3 different ways:
- Online at MyHealtheVet. You need a user ID and password to log in, which you receive after creating your personal profile on MyHealtheVet.
- By phone through the automated refill service. Call 610-380-4357 or 800-290-6172 (option 3) to order refills automatically, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You need your Social Security number and prescription number to complete the process.
- By mail. Each prescription comes with refill request slips. Please mail your requests at least 14 days before you need a new supply.
-
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 69
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 5207
Contact610-384-7711x 5259
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
-
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 69
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 5207
Contact610-384-7711x 5259
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
-
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin and nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 3
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment
- Ingrown toenails
- Tinea pedis and other skin conditions
- Below the knee ulcerations including diabetic foot ulceration treatment
- Foot wart treatment
- Diabetic foot evaluations
- Peripheral sensory and motor neuropathy of the feet
- Foot, ankle, and leg edema
- Below the knee lower extremity cellulitis
- Soft tissue biopsies and minor surgical procedures
- Custom molded foot orthotics for a wide range of deformities
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
-
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 2 First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We offer primary care at all of our VA Coatesville health care facilities. We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Your primary care team can also coordinate other services as part of your care like:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Veterans can communicate with their team using secure messaging through MyHealtheVet, an online health management tool, as well as check lab test results, reorder prescriptions, and access their medical records.
-
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Contact information
Acute Psychiatric Unit1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 59A
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 2503
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
-
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 7 Room B14A
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 2255
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.
Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Animal interaction
- Music, art, and crafts
- Community outings
- Exercise, sports, and games
- Gardening and leisure education
- Stress management and social skills training
-
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 69
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 4227
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
-
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 57B First floor, room 221
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 2831
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
At VA Coatesville health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- VA health care enrollment process
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Education
- Employment
- Housing
- Family and caregiver support
- Veterans justice outreach
- Referral assistance
Learn more about health care benefits for returning service members
-
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 57 Room 161
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Sun.
Contact610-384-7711x 6827
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Our one-on-one counseling, family conferences, and group classes can also help you and your family:
- Manage drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
- Understand and adjust to chronic (long-lasting) illness or disability
- Prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
- Cope with a terminal illness
- Make informed decisions about legal issues including commitment and guardianship
-
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Contact information
Suicide Prevention Coordinators1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 3, Urgent Care
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 5074
Contact610-384-7711x 5759
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
-
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 38 Room B07
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
For information on tele-dermatology, tele-eye screenings and VA Video Connect call 610-384-7711, extension 3819. For information about Home Telehealth, dial ext. 6240
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits between you and our health care providers. We offer 3 types of telehealth:
- Clinical video telehealth provides instant individual or group appointments between Veterans at outpatient clinics and their VA health care providers. Our most popular way for Veterans to connect with their providers from home for individual appointments is through VA Video Connect and may include the following services:
- Ambulatory Care
- Chaplaincy
- Geriatrics
- Home Based Primary Care
- Mental Health
- Nutrition
- Pharmacy
- Social Work
- Whole Health
- Home telehealth sends your vital health information, such as blood pressure readings, to your doctor via your smartphone or internet once your provider refers you for this one-on-one assistance, over a specified period of time, for conditions like anxiety, diabetes, and hypertension.
- Store-and-forward telehealth sends your previously recorded video, audio, and digital records such as sleep studies completed by the VA to medical specialists at other VA facilities.
- Clinical video telehealth provides instant individual or group appointments between Veterans at outpatient clinics and their VA health care providers. Our most popular way for Veterans to connect with their providers from home for individual appointments is through VA Video Connect and may include the following services:
-
Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains and strains
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 3
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 5060
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our urgent care clinic offers walk-in health care when you need help right away, but it isn't an emergency. Urgent care doesn’t replace your primary care doctor, but we can help you when your doctor’s office is closed and you need to see a health care professional right away. Medical conditions treated include:
- Colds, flu, and strep throat
- Sinus, ear, and eye infections
- Minor injuries and muscle strains
- Rashes and skin infections
-
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
-
We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling and training. Many graduates of our programs go on to work here at VA.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 57
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 5287
Contact484-862-1329
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider or other licensed VA provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. Our program (formerly called Compensated Work Therapy), finds jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 5 services:
- Transitional work experience helps you get back into the routine of work and may result in permanent hire at the VA or with a local business.
- Community based employment helps you locate and land the right job for you by identifying your strengths and helping overcome any barriers.
- Supported employment helps Veterans with serious mental illness compete for jobs by providing therapy while they work.
- Supported education helps you explore education benefits and options including the GI Bill.
- Vocational assistance offers resume and online assistance remotely or in our medical center computer lab.
-
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Contact information1400 Black Horse Hill Road Building 2 Room 219
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact610-384-7711x 6242
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Coatesville health care
Our Women's health program targets the unique needs of our female Veterans in a relaxing, private setting. We offer complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our services include:
- Primary and gynecological care
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Inpatient POWER program for women with substance use disorders and mental health problems
- Transitional, 18-bed residential treatment for homeless women Veterans