Cost: Free

We encourage everyone to review available parking locations by viewing the campus map.

Campus Shuttle Service

Cost: Free

Veterans may use the call boxes located at the shuttle booths near most parking lots. Please check the campus map for shuttle stop locations.

Schedule: Monday through Friday, except holidays

Shuttle Runs: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wheelchair availability: Coatesville VA Medical Center has wheelchairs available at the entrance to clinical buildings.