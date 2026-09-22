Delaware County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers many of the same primary, preventive, and mental health care services that are available at our main Coatesville campus, including marital and family counseling, PTSD and substance use disorder treatment, physical exams, weight and medication management, and laboratory services. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Delaware County VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
4883 West Chester Pike, Marville Center
Newtown Square, PA 19073-2213
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: The Delaware County outpatient clinic has wheelchairs available in the building.
Beneficiary Travel
Beneficiary travel includes round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. Beneficiary travel is not authorized when receiving FREE transportation through the VA.
Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
Cost: Free
VTS provides free transportation service for VA authorized medical appointments. Drivers are employees of the medical center and can transport Veterans who require mobility assistance. Veterans need to schedule their transportation request through the VTS office at 610-383-0254.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Transportation Service
Cost: Free
Through a partnership, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides free transportation to Veterans who can walk and climb into the vans without assistance for VA-authorized medical appointments. The DAV travels to Lebanon, Philadelphia, and Wilmington VA facilities. Schedule your transportation request when scheduling your appointment or the VTS office.
Drivers are volunteers of the medical center and transportation depends on weather conditions and driver availability.
Office Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., individual van schedules vary
County Veterans Affairs Transportation Services
County Veterans Affairs offices provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers for scheduled VA authorized medical appointments. Drivers are volunteers and availability depends on weather conditions and driver availability.
Presently, two County VA offices offer free transportation service:
Local Public Transportation Services
The Delaware County VA Clinic is located in Newtown Square and is on bus route 104 the Stop 29740 also called Rock Ridge Rd & West Chester - MBNS, which connects to other public Transportation services in Thorndale, PA.
SEPTA
Chester County – Ride Guide
Delaware County transit
Bucks County Transportation Management Association
Transportation to appointments outside your local area
Transportation services are available to Veterans who have authorized appointments outside of their local area. Please contact the Coatesville VA VTS office at 610-383-0254 to discuss and schedule your unique transportation needs.
Nearby hotels
There is no lodging at the Delaware County outpatient clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.
- Hilton Garden Inn - Newtown Square Radnor
484-420-7500
- Fairfield Inn & Suites - Broomall/Newtown Square
610-355-2335
- Holiday Inn & Suites Philadelphia W - Drexel Hill
484-461-9820
NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Coatesville Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.
Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community if you wish to receive visits from your local clergy.
Although there is not a designated chapel at this location, our chaplains offer in-person and online spirituality groups to the Veterans at the Delaware County Outpatient Clinic.
Contact chaplaincy support if:
- You want to incorporate spirituality into your treatment plan.
- You are experiencing spiritual distress in the form of alienation, doubt, guilt, shame, and unforgiveness.
- You are experiencing spiritual injury, religious abuse, or trauma.
- You are experiencing loss, bereavement, or unresolved grief.
- You are experiencing significant life transitions.
- You received a new diagnosis.
- You have end of life concerns.
Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Coatesville.
Other services at VA Coatesville health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Appointments
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs. Our services include:
- Alcohol screening
- Substance abuse counseling
- Opiate therapy
- Relapse prevention skills training
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
A technician provides hearing aid repair services on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Full audiology services are not available here but can be scheduled at West Norriton & Coatesville.
Appointments
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our Audiology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation.
We offer a full range of audiology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, recommendations, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Appointments are at Coatesville VA or we can come to you. No appointment? Visit Urgent Care during normal hours. For immediate 24/7 assistance, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help homeless Veterans or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, mental health issues, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs
- Referrals to transitional and permanent housing programs
- Referrals to job training, life skills development, and education
- Referrals to justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Addiction and mental health treatment
- Health and dental care
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry
Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry at the Coatesville VA Medical Center helps Veterans in need of food assistance. Any Veteran worried about not having enough food for themselves and their family is welcome at our pantry. Find out more
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Appointments
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Tue: 7:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Wed: 7:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Thu: 7:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Fri: 7:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratory provides a full range of clinical and diagnostic services, including:
- Bacteriology
- Coagulation
- Cytology
- Endocrinology
- Hematology
- Reference Lab Testing
- Routine Chemistry
- Surgical Pathology
- Toxicology
- Urinalysis
- Virology
While some lab tests may only be collected at our outpatient clinics, a few must be collected at the Coatesville VA Medical Center. All labs are sent to the Coatesville VA Medical Center laboratory for testing.
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Minority Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. In-person appointments are available on Wednesdays. Virtual appointments are available any day the clinic is open.
Appointments
Appointments
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Virtual only
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Virtual only
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. In person & virtual available
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Virtual only
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Virtual only
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals. MOVE!’s basic ideas—helping you learn tools and approaches for healthy eating and physical activity—are easy to follow and based on the latest research.
If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.
With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:
- improve your quality of life, and even live longer
- reduce health risks
- prevent or reverse certain diseases
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
No referral is required. Walk-ins are welcome.
Appointments
Appointments
Contact
Service Hours
- Mon: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you may contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Appointments
Appointments
Service Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The nutrition clinic at the Coatesville VA Medical Center and its CBOCs provides nutrition education and counseling by Registered Dietitians in both group and individual sessions. Our VA Registered Dietitians promote wellness and disease prevention through comprehensive nutrition assessment and provide nutrition therapy tailored to the needs of the individual.
The Registered Dietitian provides counseling in the following areas:
- General healthy eating guidelines
- Diabetes nutrition therapy, type 1 and type 2
- Cardiovascular and Heart Health
- Digestive Health
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Weight Management/MOVE program
- Weight gain strategies
- Nutrition support/Tube Feeding
- Eating Disorders
Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry
Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry at the Coatesville VA Medical Center helps Veterans in need of food assistance. Any Veteran worried about not having enough food for themselves and their family is welcome at our pantry. Find out more
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
The Coatesville Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) Program helps legally blind and severely visually impaired veterans and their families adjust to vision loss.
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Appointments
Pharmacy Support & Refills
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pharmacists fill thousands of prescriptions each day, safely and effectively.
- New prescriptions are only available for in-person pickup at our Coatesville VA campus
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Schedule medication management appointments
- Safe disposal of medicines
Medication Management Appointments
Schedule a medication management appointment with an on-site pharmacist at any of our three locations for an explanation of your prescription medicines and supplies. Our outpatient clinics at West Norriton and Newtown Square do not offer on-site medication dispensing services.
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule a physical therapy appointment at this location. Kinesiotherapy and occupational therapy sessions are available at our Coatesville and West Norriton locations.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and kinesiotherapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Not all services are available at every location. Visit your preferred clinic location page to see the services currently available.
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Appointments
Appointments
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment
- Ingrown toenails
- Tinea pedis and other skin conditions
- Below the knee ulcerations including diabetic foot ulceration treatment
- Foot wart treatment
- Diabetic foot evaluations
- Peripheral sensory and motor neuropathy of the feet
- Foot, ankle, and leg edema
- Below the knee lower extremity cellulitis
- Soft tissue biopsies and minor surgical procedures
- Custom molded foot orthotics for a wide range of deformities
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Appointments
Appointments
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer primary care at all of our VA Coatesville health care facilities. We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Your primary care team can also coordinate other services as part of your care like:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Veterans can communicate with their team using secure messaging through MyHealtheVet, an online health management tool, as well as check lab test results, reorder prescriptions, and access their medical records.
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Psychiatrists are available in person, by video or phone. Our psychiatrists offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief) and anxiety (including worry and nervousness)
- Suicidal thoughts
- Severe mental illness
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Memory loss and confused thinking
- Traumatic brain injury (TBI)
- Attention deficit disorder
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Appointments
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our health care professionals treat Veterans with combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) using evidence-based therapies, including prolonged exposure, cognitive processing therapy, and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing to help Veterans identify and work through the single event that often triggers PTSD. The goal is for Veterans to resolve the issues and learn how to cope. We offer you a wide range of treatment and support options:
- Psychology and Psychiatry (outpatient and inpatient)
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Social work
Appointments
To speak with a social worker, contact the call center. Social workers in primary care can see Veterans on a walk-in basis. No referral is required for Social Work services.
Appointments
Appointments
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA and community resources to meet your needs including:
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Home health services
- Transportation resources
- Treatment for mental health or substance abuse disorders
- Support for caregivers of Veterans
- Advance directives for health care
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Visit Urgent Care for immediate help. Call outpatient mental health to schedule an appointment with a counselor. Contact suicide prevention coordinators to discuss counseling and services options.
Outpatient mental health care appointments
Urgent Care Inquiry
Contact
Contact
Contact
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention coordinators
- Gun safety locks
- Emergency mental health coverage and eligibility (COMPACT Act)
- Community engagement partnership coordinator
- Community education, including VA S.A.V.E. gatekeeper suicide prevention training
The COMPACT Act guarantees eligible Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care.
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Tele-dermatology
Tele-eye screenings
VA Video Connect
Remote Patient Monitoring Home Telehealth
Virtual Health Resource Center
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits between you and our health care providers. We offer 3 types of telehealth:
- Clinical video telehealth provides instant individual or group appointments between Veterans at outpatient clinics and their VA health care providers. Our most popular way for Veterans to connect with their providers from home for individual appointments is through VA Video Connect and may include the following services:
- Ambulatory Care
- Chaplaincy
- Geriatrics
- Home Based Primary Care
- Mental Health
- Nutrition
- Pharmacy
- Social Work
- Whole Health
- Home telehealth sends your vital health information, such as blood pressure readings, to your doctor via your smartphone or internet once your provider refers you for this one-on-one assistance, over a specified period of time, for conditions like anxiety, diabetes, and hypertension.
- Store-and-forward telehealth sends your previously recorded video, audio, and digital records such as sleep studies completed by the VA to medical specialists at other VA facilities.
Concerned about the technology and your ability participate in telehealth care options? Consider visiting our Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC).
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Contact
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The Toxic Exposure Screening (TES) includes screening for a wide variety of agents that service members may have been exposed to during their military deployments or assignments.
Veterans enrolled with the VHA may ask your care team to start the Toxic Exposure Screen.
If you are not enrolled for VHA services, please contact our Eligibility & Enrollment office at
Additional toxic exposure screening (TES) fast facts:
- TES is not diagnostic and is not a part of the VA benefits claims process.
- Being screened is separate from joining a VA environmental health registry.
- The TES is repeated at least once every 5 years.
- If you choose not to be screened, you will have the option to decline until the following year.
To find out if you are eligible visit:
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Appointments
Appointments
Contact
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our Women's health program targets the unique needs of our female Veterans in a relaxing, private setting. We offer complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our services include:
- Primary and gynecological care
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Inpatient POWER program for women with substance use disorders and mental health problems
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager