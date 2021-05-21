Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointments at a VA Coatesville health care facility.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You're enrolled in VA health care, and
- You're registered as a patient at VA Coatesville health care
If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you're not registered at VA Coatesville health care
Register for care here
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all 3 VA Coatesville health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
Make an appointment online
Make an appointment by phone
Primary care call center
Toll free: 800-290-6172
Direct: 610-383-0239
Mental health care appointments
If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 800-273-8255, then select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
For mental health care appointments
Call the Mental Health Outpatient Clinic.
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 6800
For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments
Call the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program.
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 5606
For walk-in mental health care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at Coatesville VA Medical Center
Mental Health Outpatient Clinic
Building 57
First floor
Map of Coatesville campus
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 6800
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment
Same-day help is available through the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program.
Available at Coatesville VA Medical Center
Substance Use Disorder Intensive Outpatient Clinic
Building 51
Second floor
Map of Coatesville campus
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 5606
Specialty care appointments
If you already have a primary care provider at VA Coatesville health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.
For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.
Audiology and speech
610-383-0217
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
610-384-7711, ext. 5207 or 5259
Preparing for your appointment
-
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, or private insurance plan).
- Any medical records, reports, labs, test results, etc. from another facility or from a non-VA provider.
- Advance Directive if not on file or if it has been changed.
Take a few minutes to prepare for your appointment by giving your provider all the information they need. Keep your provider up to date on any new prescription medications, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements. Make a list of allergies and write down any questions or concerns you might have. Below are a few you might want to ask.
- What could be causing my symptoms? Do I have a medical condition that is making my symptoms worse?
- What are the potential benefits and risks of this treatment?
- What diagnostic tests are you ordering? How will the results affect how you treat me?
- When should I start to see improvement in my condition/symptoms?
- What worsening symptoms should I watch for?
-
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.
If you want to get reminders by text message
You'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the patient registration office at our Coatesville location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.
Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.
If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.
-
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- For appointments at the Coatesville: 800-290-6172
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 610-384-7711, ext. 6800
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel some appointments online.
-
Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment.
- For appointments at the Coatesville: 800-290-6172
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 610-384-7711, ext. 6800
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.