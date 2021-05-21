Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the Mental Health Outpatient Clinic.

Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 6800

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program.

Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 5606

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Coatesville VA Medical Center

Mental Health Outpatient Clinic

Building 57

First floor

Map of Coatesville campus

Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 6800

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program.

Available at Coatesville VA Medical Center

Substance Use Disorder Intensive Outpatient Clinic

Building 51

Second floor

Map of Coatesville campus

Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 5606

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Coatesville health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Audiology and speech

610-383-0217



Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

610-384-7711, ext. 5207 or 5259