COVID-19 vaccines
VA is providing the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines, as authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Supply varies by facility. Get more information about COVID-19 vaccines at VA.
Easier access to vaccines and more people eligible.
VA is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at all VA facilities and outpatient clinics that offer COVID-19 vaccines. Please check hours for vaccination clinics.
Congress has passed a law which allows us to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the following groups who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine:
- Veterans
- Spouse of a Veteran
- Caregivers of a Veteran
- Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits
If you don't receive care at VA, we encourage you to pre-register online at least one hour before you go, to save time when you arrive. While at VA you will need to wear a face mask, and physical distancing measures will be in place. For more about vaccinations at VA, visit: www.va.gov/covidvaccine.
Note: Your employer, pharmacy, or local public health officials may offer you a COVID-19 vaccine. We encourage you to take any opportunity you have to get a vaccine at the most convenient location for you.
Want to receive information updates?
The best way to stay informed is to sign-up by requesting a COVID-19 vaccine through the keep me informed tool. Coatesville VAMC will then contact you when a vaccine is readily available for you.
Who is getting the vaccine now?
Coatesville VAMC is vaccinating all Veterans, including those who are not enrolled or eligible for VA health care, Veteran spouses, Veteran caregivers, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries, as defined by the SAVE LIVES Act.
Eligible Veterans
Anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible to be vaccinated through VA
Eligible Spouse
For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a spouse to include marriage, same-sex and common-law marriages. This includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine.
Eligible Caregivers
For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.
CHAMPVA Beneficiaries
Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits.
Where are the vaccines being offered?
Currently, we are offering COVID vaccinations at our main medical center, the Delaware County and Spring City outpatient clinics. The vaccine clinic at the Coatesville Campus is located in building 3 waiting room.
How do I schedule an appointment?
All Veterans and individuals eligible under the SAVE LIVES Act may call (610) 384-7711 extension 5110, to schedule a vaccination appointment. Walk-ins are available but for your convenience we suggest calling in advance to find out if the vaccination clinic is offering vaccinations on that day.
Which coronavirus vaccine is Coatesville offering?
Coatesville VAMC is now offering both the Moderna and the Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.
I have a specific medical condition and don't know if it's a good idea for me to be vaccinated. Who should I ask?
If you have a question about your personal medical history, or how your personal risk for COVID-19 will determine when you can get a vaccine, please communicate with your VA care team or health care provider by sending them a secure message. You can also visit the Keep Me Informed tool which may answer your questions.