Eligibility for VA health care

Yes. You may qualify for enhanced eligibility status (meaning you’ll be placed in a higher priority group, which makes you more likely to get benefits) if you meet at least one of the requirements listed below.

At least one of these must be true. You:

Receive financial compensation (payments) from VA for a service-connected disability

Were discharged for a disability resulting from something that happened to you in the line of duty

Were discharged for a disability that got worse in the line of duty

Are a recently discharged combat Veteran

Get a VA pension

Are a former prisoner of war (POW)

Have received a Purple Heart

Have received a Medal of Honor

Get (or qualify for) Medicaid benefits

Served in Vietnam between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975

Served in Southwest Asia during the Gulf War between August 2, 1990, and November 11, 1998

Served at least 30 days at Camp Lejeune between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987

If none of the above apply to you, you may still qualify for care based on your income. Learn more about how the amount of money your family makes can affect whether you qualify for VA benefits.

Learn more about income limits