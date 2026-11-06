Eligibility for VA health care
Find out if you can get VA healthcare as a Veteran.
We’ve expanded VA healthcare to millions of Veterans
All Veterans who meet basic service and discharge requirements and who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country—at home or abroad—are now eligible for VA healthcare. This includes all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any other combat zone after 9/11. Apply today.
Am I eligible for VA healthcare benefits?
You may be eligible for VA healthcare benefits if you served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge.
If you enlisted after September 7, 1980, or entered active duty after October 16, 1981
You must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty, unless any of these descriptions are true for you.
This minimum duty requirement may not apply if any of these are true:
- You were discharged for a disability that was caused—or made worse—by your active-duty service, or
- You were discharged for a hardship or “early out,” or
- You served prior to September 7, 1980
If you’re a current or former member of the Reserves or National Guard
You must have been called to active duty by a federal order and completed the full period for which you were called or ordered to active duty. If you had or have active-duty status for training purposes only, you don’t qualify for VA healthcare.
If you served in certain locations and time periods during the Vietnam War era
You’re eligible for VA healthcare. Keep reading to learn more.
If you meet the basic service and discharge requirements and were exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving our country—at home or abroad
You’re eligible for VA healthcare. This includes all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any other combat zone after 9/11.
Is there anything that will make me more likely to get these benefits?
Yes. You may qualify for enhanced eligibility status if you meet the minimum active-duty service and discharge requirements and at least 1 of these descriptions is true for you. Enhanced eligibility means that we’ll place you in a higher priority group. This makes you more likely to get benefits.
At least 1 of these must be true:
- You receive financial compensation (payments) from VA for a service-connected disability.
- You were discharged for a disability resulting from something that happened to you in the line of duty.
- You were discharged for a disability that got worse in the line of duty.
- You’re a combat Veteran discharged or released on or after September 11, 2001.
Learn more about eligibility for transitioning active-duty service members and returning combat Veterans
- You get a VA pension.
- You’re a former prisoner of war (POW).
- You’ve received a Purple Heart.
- You’ve received a Medal of Honor.
- You get (or qualify for) Medicaid benefits.
- You were exposed to toxins or hazards by working with chemicals, pesticides, lead, asbestos, certain paints, nuclear weapons, X-rays, or other toxins. This exposure could have happened while training or serving on active duty, even if you were never deployed.
- You served in Southwest Asia during the Gulf War between August 2, 1990, and November 11, 1998.
- You served at least 30 days at Camp Lejeune between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987.
Or you must have served in any of these locations during the Vietnam War era:
- Any U.S. or Royal Thai military base in Thailand from January 9, 1962, through June 30, 1976
- Laos from December 1, 1965, through September 30, 1969
- Cambodia at Mimot or Krek, Kampong Cham Province from April 16, 1969, through April 30, 1969
- Guam or American Samoa or in the territorial waters off Guam or American Samoa from January 9, 1962, through July 31, 1980
- Johnston Atoll or on a ship that called at Johnston Atoll from January 1, 1972, through September 30, 1977
- Republic of Vietnam from January 9, 1962, through May 7, 1975
If none of these descriptions apply to you, you may still qualify for healthcare based on your income. Find out if you may be eligible for free or reduced cost healthcare based on your income.
What should I do if I received an other than honorable, bad conduct, or dishonorable discharge?
If you’ve received 1 of these discharge statuses, you may not be eligible for VA benefits.
There are 2 ways you can try to qualify:
Apply for a discharge upgrade
Ask for a VA Character of Discharge review
Learn about applying for a discharge upgrade and requesting a Character of Discharge review
How do I apply?
You can apply online right now.
What if I need help filling out my application?
You can get help in any of these ways:
- Call our toll-free hotline at
- Get help from an accredited representative (a trained professional trusted to help with VA-related claims)
Get help filling out an application
- Find your state’s Veterans agency
More about VA healthcare eligibility
When you apply for VA healthcare, you’ll be assigned 1 of 8 priority groups. This system helps to make sure that Veterans who need immediate care can get signed up quickly.
Your priority group may affect how soon we sign you up for healthcare benefits. It may also affect how much (if anything) you’ll have to pay toward the cost of your care.
No. Whether or not you have other health insurance coverage doesn’t affect the VA healthcare benefits you can get.
If you’re retiring, you’re eligible for TRICARE. You may also qualify for certain VA healthcare benefits.
If you’re separating from service due to a service-connected illness or injury, you may be eligible for VA healthcare benefits and certain TRICARE benefits.
If you’re an OEF/OIF/OND combat Veteran who has just returned from service, you can receive free medical care for any condition related to your service in Iraq or Afghanistan for 10 years after discharge.
Learn more about healthcare benefits for transitioning service members
Yes.
Find out how you may still be able to get care for:
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Learn more about PTSD treatment services
- Other mental health problems (like depression or substance abuse)
Learn more about mental health treatment services
- Mental and physical health problems linked to military sexual trauma (MST)
Learn more about MST treatment services
Or call our general VA hotline at
We cover routine eye exams and preventive tests under VA healthcare benefits. In some cases, you may get coverage for eyeglasses or services for blind or low vision rehabilitation.
In certain cases, you may receive dental care as part of your VA health benefits.
If you have an illness or injury that was caused—or made worse—by your active-duty service, you may be able to get disability compensation.
More eligibility information you may need
Find out what VA priority groups are, how they work, and how they may affect you.
Learn about your healthcare options after separation or retirement and how to apply for VA healthcare when you receive your separation or retirement orders. If you’re a combat Veteran, apply right away to take advantage of 10 years of enhanced eligibility.