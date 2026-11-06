Eligibility for VA health care

You may be eligible for VA healthcare benefits if you served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge.

If you enlisted after September 7, 1980, or entered active duty after October 16, 1981

You must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty, unless any of these descriptions are true for you.

This minimum duty requirement may not apply if any of these are true:

You were discharged for a disability that was caused—or made worse—by your active-duty service, or

You were discharged for a hardship or “early out,” or

You served prior to September 7, 1980

If you’re a current or former member of the Reserves or National Guard

You must have been called to active duty by a federal order and completed the full period for which you were called or ordered to active duty. If you had or have active-duty status for training purposes only, you don’t qualify for VA healthcare.

If you served in certain locations and time periods during the Vietnam War era

You’re eligible for VA healthcare. Keep reading to learn more.

If you meet the basic service and discharge requirements and were exposed to toxins or other hazards while serving our country—at home or abroad

You’re eligible for VA healthcare. This includes all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, or any other combat zone after 9/11.