What is Home Based Primary Care?

Home Based Primary Care is health care services provided to Veterans in their home. The program is for Veterans who need team based in-home support for ongoing diseases and illnesses that affect their health and daily activities. Home Based Primary Care is not the same as a home health provider.

Home Based Primary Care is a primary care team and consists of a physician, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, clinical social worker, dietitian, physical therapist, occupational therapist, pharmacist, and clinical psychologists.

Veterans usually have difficulty making and keeping clinic visits because of the severity of their illness and are often homebound, but that is not required.

This program is also for Veterans who are isolated, or their caregiver is experiencing burden. Home Based Primary Care can be used in combination with other Home and Community Based Services.

Watch a video about Home Based Primary Care: Home Based Primary Care video on YouTube