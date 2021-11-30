What is Whole Health?

Whole Health is VA’s cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

How to Get Started

Start a conversation with your health team about your needs and priorities, or learn about Whole Health practices from other Veterans through the Introduction to Whole Health and Taking Charge of My Life and Health courses.

VA staff and Veteran peers will support and guide you through the Personal Heath Inventory self-assessment and help you create your Personal Health Plan. What matters to you will shape your plan and drive your choice of Well-being Programs and clinical treatments.

