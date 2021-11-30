Women Veteran Care

Truman VA provides a variety of comprehensive diagnostic tests to determine the cause of pelvic health problems. Once a diagnosis is made, a variety of treatment options can be tailored for each woman’s pelvic health needs. All that is needed is a referral from a physician.



Pelvic Floor Therapy can assist with the following issues:

Urinary or fecal incontinence

Pelvic organ prolapse

Diastasis recti (abdominal muscle separation)

Painful intercourse

Urinary urgency/frequency

Constipation

Low back pain/hip pain

Painful cramping/periods

Pelvic pain

Pain during pregnancy

Maternity Care

VA covers full maternity care from the time of the first positive pregnancy test through delivery and follow-up appointments with your OB provider. Benefits include:

Full physical exams and lab tests

Prenatal education and screenings

Obstetrical ultrasounds

Genetic tests and specialty consultations

Prescription drugs

First seven days of newborn’s care

Support for breast feeding

Support and services in case of miscarriage or stillbirth

Social work and mental health services

What is NOT covered by VA?

VA maternity benefits do not cover:

Home deliveries

Services by doulas

Deliveries by a lay midwife (a midwife who is not a medical nurse)

Experimental procedures and procedures outside the standard of care

Termination of pregnancy

For more information, visit the national Women Veterans Health Care webpage here or contact your PACT team.