Women Veteran Care

Truman VA provides a variety of comprehensive diagnostic tests to determine the cause of gynecologic health problems. Once a diagnosis is made, a variety of treatment options can be tailored for each woman's gynecologic health needs. All that is needed is a referral from a VA primary care physician.

Gynecology offers specialized evaluation and care, including:

Abnormal uterine bleeding

Abnormal pap

Pelvic pain

Contraceptive options

Fertility concerns and questions

Uterine fibroids

Urinary leakage

Pelvic organ prolapse

Ovarian cysts

Surgical issues Hysterectomy Sterilization Irregular bleeding



All that is needed is a referral from a physician.