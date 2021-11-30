Women Veteran Care
Women Veterans are schedule to see specially trained primary care providers who also provide gender specific primary care.
Women’s Comprehensive Primary Care
Services include:
- Care for acute and chronic illness
- Prevention services
- Coordination of care including referrals to:
- Specialty clinics
- Mammography
- Bone density
- Ultrasound
- Menopause treatment
- Gender-specific primary care (based on your stage of life):
- Birth control counseling and prescriptions
- Routine breast exams
- Routine Pap smears
- Menopause management and counseling
Katie Welch, MD – Gynecologist
- Gynecology offers specialized evaluation and care, including:
- Abnormal uterine bleeding
- Abnormal pap
- Pelvic pain
- Contraceptive options
- Fertility concerns and questions
- Uterine fibroids
- Urinary leakage
- Pelvic organ prolapse
- Ovarian cysts
- Surgical issues
- Hysterectomy
- Sterilization
- Irregular bleeding
All that is needed is a referral from a physician.
Pelvic Floor Therapy
Truman VA provides a variety of comprehensive diagnostic tests to determine the cause of pelvic health problems. Once a diagnosis is made, a variety of treatment options can be tailored for each woman’s pelvic health needs. All that is needed is a referral from a physician.
Pelvic Floor Therapy can assist with the following issues:
- Urinary or fecal incontinence
- Pelvic organ prolapse
- Diastasis recti (abdominal muscle separation)
- Painful intercourse
- Urinary urgency/frequency
- Constipation
- Low back pain/hip pain
- Painful cramping/periods
- Pelvic pain
- Pain during pregnancy
Maternity Care
VA covers full maternity care from the time of the first positive pregnancy test through delivery and follow-up appointments with your OB provider. Benefits include:
- Full physical exams and lab tests
- Prenatal education and screenings
- Obstetrical ultrasounds
- Genetic tests and specialty consultations
- Prescription drugs
- First seven days of newborn’s care
- Support for breast feeding
- Support and services in case of miscarriage or stillbirth
- Social work and mental health services
What is NOT covered by VA?
VA maternity benefits do not cover:
- Home deliveries
- Services by doulas
- Deliveries by a lay midwife (a midwife who is not a medical nurse)
- Experimental procedures and procedures outside the standard of care
- Termination of pregnancy
For more information, visit the national Women Veterans Health Care webpage here or contact your PACT team.