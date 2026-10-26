Skip to Content

Women Veteran Care

Truman VA’s Women Veteran’s Program supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality comprehensive care.

Women’s Comprehensive Primary Care

Women Veterans can schedule with their primary care providers that are specially trained in gender specific care.

Services include:

  • Care for acute and chronic illness
  • Prevention services
  • Coordination of care including referrals to:
    • Specialty clinics
    • Mammography
    • Bone density
    • Ultrasound
    • Menopause treatment
  • Gender-specific primary care (based on your stage of life):
    • Birth control counseling and prescriptions
    • Routine breast exams
    • Routine Pap smears
    • Menopause management and counseling

 

Women's Mental Health Care

Truman VA provides high-quality mental health serves for Women Veterans. 

These include:

  • Inpatient and outpatient care at VA medical centers
  • Community-based outpatient treatment services
  • Post Traumatic Stress disorder
  • Military Sexual Trauma
  • Depression
  • Depression
  • Readjustment and substance use disorders

 

Jill Shanteau, MST Coordinator

Jill Shanteau MSW, LCSW

Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator

VA Columbia Missouri health care

Phone:

Email: jill.shanteau2@va.gov

Sarah Froese

Social Worker, IPVAP Coordinator

VA Columbia Missouri health care

Phone:

Email: Sarah.Froese@va.gov

Gynecological Services

Truman VA provides a variety of comprehensive diagnostic tests to determine the cause of gynecologic health problems. Once a diagnosis is made, a variety of treatment options can be tailored for each woman's gynecologic health needs. All that is needed is a referral from a VA primary care physician. 

  • Gynecology offers specialized evaluation and care, including:
  • Abnormal uterine bleeding
  • Abnormal pap
  • Pelvic pain
  • Contraceptive options
  • Fertility concerns and questions
  • Uterine fibroids
  • Urinary leakage
  • Pelvic organ prolapse
  • Ovarian cysts
  • Surgical issues
    • Hysterectomy
    • Sterilization
    • Irregular bleeding

All that is needed is a referral from a physician.

 

Dr Sara Crowder

Sara Crowder MD

Gynecologic Oncologist

VA Columbia Missouri health care

Phone:

Email: Sara.Crowder@va.gov

Stephanie Womack MD, FACOG

Women Health Medical Director

VA Columbia Missouri health care

Phone:

Email: Stephanie.Womack@va.gov

Melissa Anderson PA-C

Gynecology Physician Assistant

VA Columbia Missouri health care

Phone:

Email: Melissa.Anderson3@va.gov

Gynecologic Cancer

  • Surgical treatment of Gynecologic Cancers including:
    • Uterine
    • Cervical
    • Ovarian
    • Vulvar
    • Vaginal
  • Possible cancers:
    • Post-menopausal bleeding
    • Pelvic mass
    • Endometrial hyperplasia
    • Abnormal imaging (i.e.,: CT scan, Ultrasound, MRI, PET scan)
    • BRCA or other genetic mutations
    • Family history of cancer
  • Dysplasia (precancerous conditions):
    • Cervical dysplasia (CIN 1, CIN 2, CIN 3, CIS)
    • Vaginal dysplasia (VAIN 1, VAIN 2, VAIN 3)
    • Vulvar dysplasia (VIN 1, VIN 2, VIN 3)
  • Surgical Issues:
    • Hysterectomy
    • Robotic hysterectomy
    • Cancer surgery

All that is needed is a referral from Gynecology physician.

 

Gynecology Physician Assistant

  • Routine paps
  • Follow-up of normal paps
  • General gynecology issues
  • Contraceptive management
  • Preoperative assessment
  • Surgical first assist

All that is needed is a referral from a physician.

 

Pelvic Floor Therapy

Truman VA provides a variety of comprehensive diagnostic tests to determine the cause of pelvic health problems. Once a diagnosis is made, a variety of treatment options can be tailored for each woman’s pelvic health needs. All that is needed is a referral from a physician.

Pelvic Floor Therapy can assist with the following issues:

  • Urinary or fecal incontinence
  • Pelvic organ prolapse
  • Diastasis recti (abdominal muscle separation)
  • Painful intercourse
  • Urinary urgency/frequency
  • Constipation
  • Low back pain/hip pain
  • Painful cramping/periods
  • Pelvic pain
  • Pain during pregnancy

 

Sami Turley

Samantha Turley DPT, PRPC, CSC (Certified Sex Counselor)

Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist

VA Columbia Missouri health care

Phone:

Email: Samantha.Turley@va.gov

Lauren Zwikelmaier DPT, CLT, WCS Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Women’s Health Physical Therapy Waynesville CBOC

Lauren Zwikelmaier DPT, CLT, WCS

Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Women’s Health Physical Therapy

VA Columbia Missouri health care

Pelvic Floor Therapy at Truman VA's Waynesville Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

  • Urinary or fecal incontinence
  • Pelvic organ prolapse
  • Diastasis recti (abdominal muscle separation)
  • Painful intercourse
  • Urinary urgency/frequency
  • Constipation
  • Low back pain/hip pain
  • Painful cramping/periods
  • Pelvic pain
  • Pain during pregnancy
  • Cancer care
  • Lymphedema

 

Maternity Care

VA covers full maternity care from the time of the first positive pregnancy test through delivery and follow-up appointments with your OB provider. Benefits include:

  • Full physical exams and lab tests
  • Prenatal education and screenings
  • Obstetrical ultrasounds
  • Genetic tests and specialty consultations
  • Prescription drugs
  • First seven days of newborn’s care
  • Support for breast feeding
  • Support and services in case of miscarriage or stillbirth
  • Social work and mental health services

What is NOT covered by VA?

VA maternity benefits do not cover:

  • Home deliveries
  • Services by doulas
  • Deliveries by a lay midwife (a midwife who is not a medical nurse)
  • Experimental procedures and procedures outside the standard of care
  • Termination of pregnancy

For more information, visit the national Women Veterans Health Care webpage here or contact your PACT team.

 

Maternity Care Coordinators

Every VA offers maternity care coordination. VA Maternity Care Coordinators can answer questions you have about services and coverage through every stage of your pregnancy. Maternity Care Coordinators can help you: 

  • Navigate health care services both inside and outside of VA
  • Access care for your other physical and mental health needs
  • Connect to community resources
  • Cope with pregnancy loss
  • Connect to care after delivery
  • Answer questions about billing 

 

 

Last updated: 