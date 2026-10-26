Women Veteran Care
Truman VA’s Women Veteran’s Program supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality comprehensive care.
Women’s Comprehensive Primary Care
Women Veterans can schedule with their primary care providers that are specially trained in gender specific care.
Services include:
- Care for acute and chronic illness
- Prevention services
- Coordination of care including referrals to:
- Specialty clinics
- Mammography
- Bone density
- Ultrasound
- Menopause treatment
- Gender-specific primary care (based on your stage of life):
- Birth control counseling and prescriptions
- Routine breast exams
- Routine Pap smears
- Menopause management and counseling
Women's Mental Health Care
Truman VA provides high-quality mental health serves for Women Veterans.
These include:
- Inpatient and outpatient care at VA medical centers
- Community-based outpatient treatment services
- Post Traumatic Stress disorder
- Military Sexual Trauma
- Depression
- Depression
- Readjustment and substance use disorders
Jill Shanteau MSW, LCSW
Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
VA Columbia Missouri health care
Phone:
Email: jill.shanteau2@va.gov
Sarah Froese
Social Worker, IPVAP Coordinator
VA Columbia Missouri health care
Phone:
Email: Sarah.Froese@va.gov
Gynecological Services
Truman VA provides a variety of comprehensive diagnostic tests to determine the cause of gynecologic health problems. Once a diagnosis is made, a variety of treatment options can be tailored for each woman's gynecologic health needs. All that is needed is a referral from a VA primary care physician.
- Gynecology offers specialized evaluation and care, including:
- Abnormal uterine bleeding
- Abnormal pap
- Pelvic pain
- Contraceptive options
- Fertility concerns and questions
- Uterine fibroids
- Urinary leakage
- Pelvic organ prolapse
- Ovarian cysts
- Surgical issues
- Hysterectomy
- Sterilization
- Irregular bleeding
All that is needed is a referral from a physician.
Sara Crowder MD
Gynecologic Oncologist
VA Columbia Missouri health care
Phone:
Email: Sara.Crowder@va.gov
Stephanie Womack MD, FACOG
Women Health Medical Director
VA Columbia Missouri health care
Phone:
Email: Stephanie.Womack@va.gov
Melissa Anderson PA-C
Gynecology Physician Assistant
VA Columbia Missouri health care
Phone:
Email: Melissa.Anderson3@va.gov
Gynecologic Cancer
- Surgical treatment of Gynecologic Cancers including:
- Uterine
- Cervical
- Ovarian
- Vulvar
- Vaginal
- Possible cancers:
- Post-menopausal bleeding
- Pelvic mass
- Endometrial hyperplasia
- Abnormal imaging (i.e.,: CT scan, Ultrasound, MRI, PET scan)
- BRCA or other genetic mutations
- Family history of cancer
- Dysplasia (precancerous conditions):
- Cervical dysplasia (CIN 1, CIN 2, CIN 3, CIS)
- Vaginal dysplasia (VAIN 1, VAIN 2, VAIN 3)
- Vulvar dysplasia (VIN 1, VIN 2, VIN 3)
- Surgical Issues:
- Hysterectomy
- Robotic hysterectomy
- Cancer surgery
All that is needed is a referral from Gynecology physician.
Gynecology Physician Assistant
- Routine paps
- Follow-up of normal paps
- General gynecology issues
- Contraceptive management
- Preoperative assessment
- Surgical first assist
All that is needed is a referral from a physician.
Pelvic Floor Therapy
Truman VA provides a variety of comprehensive diagnostic tests to determine the cause of pelvic health problems. Once a diagnosis is made, a variety of treatment options can be tailored for each woman’s pelvic health needs. All that is needed is a referral from a physician.
Pelvic Floor Therapy can assist with the following issues:
- Urinary or fecal incontinence
- Pelvic organ prolapse
- Diastasis recti (abdominal muscle separation)
- Painful intercourse
- Urinary urgency/frequency
- Constipation
- Low back pain/hip pain
- Painful cramping/periods
- Pelvic pain
- Pain during pregnancy
Samantha Turley DPT, PRPC, CSC (Certified Sex Counselor)
Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist
VA Columbia Missouri health care
Phone:
Email: Samantha.Turley@va.gov
Lauren Zwikelmaier DPT, CLT, WCS
Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Women’s Health Physical Therapy
VA Columbia Missouri health care
Pelvic Floor Therapy at Truman VA's Waynesville Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
- Urinary or fecal incontinence
- Pelvic organ prolapse
- Diastasis recti (abdominal muscle separation)
- Painful intercourse
- Urinary urgency/frequency
- Constipation
- Low back pain/hip pain
- Painful cramping/periods
- Pelvic pain
- Pain during pregnancy
- Cancer care
- Lymphedema
Maternity Care
VA covers full maternity care from the time of the first positive pregnancy test through delivery and follow-up appointments with your OB provider. Benefits include:
- Full physical exams and lab tests
- Prenatal education and screenings
- Obstetrical ultrasounds
- Genetic tests and specialty consultations
- Prescription drugs
- First seven days of newborn’s care
- Support for breast feeding
- Support and services in case of miscarriage or stillbirth
- Social work and mental health services
What is NOT covered by VA?
VA maternity benefits do not cover:
- Home deliveries
- Services by doulas
- Deliveries by a lay midwife (a midwife who is not a medical nurse)
- Experimental procedures and procedures outside the standard of care
- Termination of pregnancy
For more information, visit the national Women Veterans Health Care webpage here or contact your PACT team.
Maternity Care Coordinators
Every VA offers maternity care coordination. VA Maternity Care Coordinators can answer questions you have about services and coverage through every stage of your pregnancy. Maternity Care Coordinators can help you:
- Navigate health care services both inside and outside of VA
- Access care for your other physical and mental health needs
- Connect to community resources
- Cope with pregnancy loss
- Connect to care after delivery
- Answer questions about billing