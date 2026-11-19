Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or threatening sexual harassment experienced during military service. Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone.

If you’re having difficulties related to your experience of MST, we’re here to support you in whatever way will help you best. We can help you learn more about how MST affects people. We can provide treatment that helps you cope with how the experience of MST is impacting your life. Or if you’d prefer, we can provide treatment that involves discussing your experiences in more depth.