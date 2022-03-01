Columbia, SC Vet Center

First-time visitor or walk-ins:

If you’re a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 803-765-9944 to discuss how we can help or to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you up with a counselor.

You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

Canceling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.