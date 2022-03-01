Columbia, SC Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-clinical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Columbia, SC Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor or walk-ins:
If you’re a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 803-765-9944 to discuss how we can help or to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you up with a counselor.
You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days, and we will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
We’re located at 1710 Richland Street in the heart of downtown Columbia, SC. We’re in Suite A. Ring the doorbell and you will be greeted with a smile. At this time, we ask that all guests wear a mask into the building. If you don’t have one, we’ll provide one.
Parking:
Free parking is available in the lot behind our building. If the parking lot is full, additional parking is available directly in front of the Vet Center.
We’re accessible by public transit. You can also reach us via several bus lines.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Columbia, SC Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Annual suicide awareness walk and fall festival
To support Suicide Prevention and Awareness month, we host an annual Steps & Strides Against Veteran Suicide Walk.
- 1-mile walk
- Ceremony
- Live band
- Shopping
- Vendors
- Kids fair
You’re not alone
If you’re battling PTSD and/or traumatic brain injury and are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please remember, you’re not alone. Our testimonial video shows how Vet Centers can help.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We’re also in direct partnership with our local VAMC to make referrals in the event that your needs exceed what we can provide.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you’re having trouble adjusting to a difficult life change or someone close to you has passed away, we can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding burial and survivor benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual counseling and host the following groups:
- Vietnam Veterans group
- Iraq/Afghanistan group
- Veterans Support Group
- Women’s Veteran Group (MST)
Specialty care includes:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have a women’s group that meets twice a month on the first and second Monday.
All of our clinical staff are trained to provided MST treatment to eligible Veterans and service members.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual counseling and host the following groups:
- Vietnam Veterans group
- Iraq/Afghanistan group
- Veterans support group
- Women’s Veteran group (MST)
Specialty care includes:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We provide assistance to Fort Jackson and Shaw Air Force Base with the following:
- Returning service member care at Columbia VA
- Enrolling for VA health care benefits
- Filing disability claims
- Using VA home loans
- Employment and training opportunities
- Connecting to Veteran Service Organizations in your community
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Whole health is the practice of improving your overall health through personal work on your mind, body, spirit, and contentedness to the community and family. Our counselors can give the Veteran or service member a chance to reflect on what really matters to them and what they want their health for.
In addition, Veterans and service members will be encouraged to choose an area of life they want to enhance, and then develop a plan for carrying out their goals and actions with guidance and support from their counselor.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We work hand in hand with the local VA hospital to try our best to get you the appropriate care.
Learn about mental health services at VA Columbia South Carolina
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Connections to local community facilities are just a phone call away. Our staff is dedicated to helping Veterans and service members find the resources they need if we can't help immediately fulfill their needs.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work with several organizations to accomplish the mission of taking care of Veterans and service members:
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.