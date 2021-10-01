Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the Psychiatry Fast Track (FT) or Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI) Clinics.

Phone: 803-776-4000, ext. 55531/57037/57183/57184/57318/57890

For walk-in mental health care

f you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center

Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMH-I)

Building 100A

Map of Columbia campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

General Mental Health Outpatient Clinic

Building 106

Map of Columbia campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET

Specialty Mental Health Services Clinics

Building 106

Map of Columbia campus

Hours: Times vary for each clinic

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Columbia South Carolina health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Coming soon!