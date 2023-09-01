Flu Vaccine
Free flu shots are available NOW at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and at its community outpatient clinic locations for enrolled Veterans with a VA ID Card.
Did you know it is possible to get COVID-19 and flu at the same time? That is why it is so important for our Veterans to protect themselves by getting the flu shot. Haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine? Per CDC guidance, it is safe to get your COVID-19 vaccine and your flu shot at the same time.
Receiving your Flu Shot outside of the VA
During flu season, VA now offers expanded access to preventative health care by providing more options for where you can receive your seasonal flu shot. You choose. No-cost flu shots are available at in-network community retail pharmacies or urgent care locations from August 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022. If you receive your flu shot outside of the VA, please update your Primary Care Provider. Prior to your arrival at the location ensure you have a valid government-issued ID (i.e. Veterans Health ID Card, DoD ID Card or other valid government ID. Bringing the Billing Information Card below will further ensure a smooth experience for yourself and the provider.
To find a preferred community partner through VA's network and to learn more about Community Care flu shots, visit Flu Shots - Community Care (va.gov)
Answers to your Flu Shot FAQs
Influenza (Flu)
It's time to get your flu shot. For answers to frequently asked questions in regards to the Flu Shot please visit our Influenza information page.