Flu Vaccine

Receiving your Flu Shot outside of the VA

During flu season, VA now offers expanded access to preventative health care by providing more options for where you can receive your seasonal flu shot. You choose. No-cost flu shots are available at in-network community retail pharmacies or urgent care locations from August 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022. If you receive your flu shot outside of the VA, please update your Primary Care Provider. Prior to your arrival at the location ensure you have a valid government-issued ID (i.e. Veterans Health ID Card, DoD ID Card or other valid government ID. Bringing the Billing Information Card below will further ensure a smooth experience for yourself and the provider.

To find a preferred community partner through VA's network and to learn more about Community Care flu shots, visit Flu Shots - Community Care (va.gov)