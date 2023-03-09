PACT Act Awareness Open House - March 25, 2023

PACT Act Awareness event - March 25

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

This event will include support to file or check the status of a disability claim, enroll for care, and to complete a toxic exposure screening.

Veterans, family members, survivors, caregivers, and advocates can stop by for services at any time during the event. No appointment needed.