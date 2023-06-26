VetFest PACT Act Claims Clinic

When: Sat. Jul 15, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Easterseals Veterans Rally Point 24 Stott Avenue Norwich , CT Cost: Free Add to Calendar

VA in collaboration with Easterseals Veterans Rally Point invites all veterans, their family members, transitioning service members, survivors, and providers to attend. Event will include claims support and assistance, PACT Act guidance, VA health care enrollment, Toxic Exposure Screenings, and more.

No appointment necessary. Attendees can access services anytime during event hours so feel free to stop by anytime between 9am-noon.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits. But if you file your PACT Act claim—or quickly submit your intent to file—by August 9, 2023, you may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022. So don’t wait, apply today.

Learn more about the PACT Act at The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs.