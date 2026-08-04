Health services

Anesthesia The anesthesia service works to keep you comfortable, safe and pain-free during surgical or screening procedures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care Our specially trained doctors, called anesthesiologists, can help with your care before, during, and after surgery. They will develop a plan for your care and safety, provide medicine to keep you comfortable during your operation, and help you manage your pain after surgery. Our services include: General anesthesia (intravenous drugs, inhaled gasses, or some combination) to keep you pain-free and in a sleep-like state during surgery or other medical procedures

Regional anesthesia (injecting numbing drugs around nerves) to control pain in specific parts of your body during or after surgery

Monitoring your breathing and vital body functions while you’re under anesthesia

Working with the rest of your care team to manage your pain medications after your operation

Coordinating care with your other health care professionals to facilitate a smooth transition from hospital to home

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like: Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords) Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include: Comprehensive eye exams

Visual skills assessments

Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills

Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

Cancer care VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like: Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue

Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells

Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer

Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors

Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea

Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include: Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects

Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure

Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement

Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound

Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)

Cardiovascular surgery When treatment of your heart condition calls for surgery, our cardiovascular surgery service offers expert consultation, treatment and care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care Our cardiovascular surgeons diagnose and surgically treat medical conditions that affect your heart and blood vessels. Our procedures include: Coronary bypass surgery to redirect blood around a section of blocked artery in your heart

Heart valve surgery to repair or replace a damaged valve in your heart

Vascular surgery to repair veins, improve blood flow, and treat other diseases and disorders that affect your arteries, veins, and lymphatic system

Coronary angioplasty and stent placement to open blocked or narrowed arteries that carry blood to your heart

Pacemaker implant or cardiac ablation to correct abnormal heart rhythm

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Dermatology Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include: Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes

Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses

Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.

Referrals for complex conditions

Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

Endocrinology Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions We provide caring, expert treatment for diabetes and disorders of the endocrine, hormonal, glandular and metabolic systems. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can: Measure the level of various hormones in your body

Measure your blood glucose level

Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

Autopsy services

Nephrology Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like: Dialysis preparation and referral

Home patient monitoring

Kidney transplant evaluation

Kidney disease education

Neurology Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as: Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)

Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis

Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases

Other neurological conditions

Neurosurgery We provide expert care and surgical services for Veterans with conditions and diseases that affect the brain, spine and nervous system. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care Although many people think of neurosurgery as brain surgery, it’s much more. Our neurosurgeons diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions related to your nervous system, like: Brain, spinal cord, and spinal column injuries, illnesses, and disorders

Brain and spinal tumors

Neck pain and sciatica (nerve pain in your lower back hip, or leg)

Herniated disks and degenerative illnesses of the spine

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)

Eating disorders and digestive health

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include: Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions

Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems

Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis

Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like: Vision services and eye exams

Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication

Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Orthopedics Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like: Musculoskeletal trauma

Degenerative illnesses

Sports injuries

Otolaryngology Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like: Nasal and sinus problems

Obstructive sleep apnea

Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions

Voice and swallowing disorders

Pain management If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include: Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication

Prescribing and supervising your use of medications

Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain

Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies

Plastic and reconstructive surgery Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care Our plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform surgery to improve body function, or correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injury, disease, or aging. We also perform cosmetic surgery to create a more normal appearance and improve self-esteem. Our services include: Surgical repair of congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates

Skin cancer surgery to remove malignant moles, lesions, and tumors from your skin

Breast reduction and reconstruction surgery

Skin grafts to treat burns, injuries, or illnesses, which involves removing skin from one part of your body and grafting it to another

Nasal reconstruction surgery to change the shape of your nose

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Pulmonary medicine Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like: Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better

Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity

Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy

Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem

Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include: X-ray

Ultrasound

Mammography (mammograms)

Computer tomography (CT)

Positron emission tomography (PET)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include: 24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine

Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses

Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness

To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support. Learn more about VA long-term care

Surgery If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care We provide a wide range of surgical services, like: General surgery

Anesthesia

Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)

Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)

Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)

Organ and tissue transplants

Thoracic surgery Common conditions: esophageal conditions, lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care Our thoracic surgeons provide state-of-the-art surgical techniques and cancer therapies that focus on your lungs and other organs of the chest. Many of our thoracic treatments also address problems with your esophagus (the tube that connects your mouth and stomach), your trachea (airway), and your chest wall (rib cage and breastbone). We treat a variety of conditions that include: Lung cancer and cancer of the esophagus

Benign chest and lung tumors

Pleural illnesses, like pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and infections of the pleura (the thin membrane that lines the chest wall and covers the lungs)

Achalasia, which occurs when nerve damage prevents your esophagus from pushing food into your stomach)

Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or acid reflux, which occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into your esophagus and irritates the lining

Diseases of the thymus, a small organ beneath your breastbone that produces cells that support your immune system and fight cancer

Urology Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Connecticut health care We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect: Kidneys

Bladder

Ureter and urethra

Male reproductive organs