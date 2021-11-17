Get vaccinated for flu, COVID-19

Veterans enrolled in VA health care can get a free flu shot during your primary care appointment.

Or, veterans can choose from one of more than 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get the flu shot.

Flu shots are the best way to prevent flu. During the pandemic, it is especially important to keep yourself healthy from flu.

Learn more about flu vaccine on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Influenza (Flu) website at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2021-2022.htm. For additional information on the symptoms of influenza and coronavirus, visit www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm.

We also have Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines available for initial, second, third dose and booster shots. Location determines which vaccine is available. If you don't have an upcoming visit scheduled, call 866-808-7921 to make an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters can be given at the same time! Learn more on the VA COVID-19 Flu Vaccine Website.