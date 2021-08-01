Corona Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, active duty service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
We are currently screening all in person visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and require masks inside the building.
First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours and let's discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Please call 951-735-0525 to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians.
At the Vet Center we strive to meet the Veteran where they are by offering non-traditional hours and ease of appointments to meet Veterans' needs, including those still maintaining fulltime employment.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
The Vet Center is located in the South-East side of the Magnolia Medical Center Suites. Parking options include designated Vet Center and unmarked spaces available for use. Our front door entry is also wheelchair accessible and has parking in front of entrance.
The Corona Vet Center can be accessed using the the Corona Cruiser Blue Bus Route and Bus Stop “800-802 E. Magnolia Ave”. Bus transfers to and from Riverside Transit Authority (RTA) buses can be used to access the Corona Cruiser bus lines.
Plan your trip on the Corona Cruiser webpage.
In the spotlight at Corona Vet Center
-
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
-
Newly Renovated
The Corona Vet Center is undergoing a renovation to better serve our Veteran Community.
-
Vet Center Groups
We offer a variety of groups, which are continuous or time-limited.
Groups are a great way to connect with your peers and learn from each other.
Have an idea for a group let us know.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Veteran's readjustment can benefit greatly with including family members in treatment process and vet center is honored to be able to provide this supportive option to promote a healthy readjustment process.
In defining couples and family is whomever the Veteran determines is their significant other or family member.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We are here to support surviving family members of active duty service members who may have passed while serving, as this time in the surviving family’s life can be difficult in their readjustment process with this loss and is life changing.
For those who have lost someone, the Corona Vet Center can provide support services such as counseling, education, and referrals (as needed).
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual, group, family, and couple psychotherapy services for a variety of mental health concerns.
We provide specialty group counseling to:
- Vietnam Veterans
- Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans
And we offer evidence-based practices including, but not limited to:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Whole Health
We are also able to connect you with local resources for additional support (as needed) to support your readjustment goals.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma can happen to both men and women. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service - no matter when you served – we provide counseling and treatment and referrals as needed.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer supportive services through confidential individual and group therapy counseling to assist the Veteran in working through their traumatic events and provide coping skills to help.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Returning from military service back to the civilian sector can be a culture shock to the normal military lifestyle. Making connection in the community the Veteran is returning to is where we can help connect them to the array of services in the area stated above.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Supporting your health and well-being is what Whole Health is! As the cutting-edge approach to healthcare, the process centers around You. This approach should assist in helping reach your life goals to better your overall wellbeing.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We offer evidence-based therapies and referrals (as needed) to support your goals. We can assist in getting you the help you need for inpatient treatment through other VA inpatient services such as the Aspire Center in San Diego.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Corona Vet Center can help you by:
- Explaining VA medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment.
- Providing Veteran Service Officer (VSO) contact information to file claims and other benefits paperwork.
- Connecting you to representatives for VA education benefits.
- Providing contact information for VA burial benefits.
- Providing contact information for employment services.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you or your organization would like to learn more about the Veteran culture and how we through a collaboration can help the community as a whole and support our Veteran community reach out to the Corona Vet Center. We can provide individual or group educational briefings.
Your organization does not have to be Veteran centric to learn how the Veteran culture may contribute to the community or your organization.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
With the Telehealth services option if you cannot make it into the office for a variety of reasons; under the weather, cannot get away from work, we can accommodate you with telehealth services to keep you on track with your treatment and readjustment.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.