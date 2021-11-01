Corpus Christi Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Corpus Christi Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Corpus Christi Vet Center can provide virtual, telephone, or in-person appointments. Virtual appointments are conducted using the VA Virtual Care Manager application.
If possible, we do ask that the initial appointment be conducted in-person to allow the counselor and client to build a proper rapport, as well as ensuring that phone or virtual services are appropriate.
Veterans and anyone eligible for services may come to the Corpus Christi Vet Center or call at 361-854-9961 to make an appointment.
Some same day services are available .
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Military ID
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you do not have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Accessible parking is available near the north and south entrances to the building. All parking spaces are provided free of charge.
- The Corpus Christi Vet Center is located on the second floor in Suite 250.
- For ease of access, there is an elevator located on the first floor near the north side entrance.
Public transportation is available through the Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA). There is a drop off at the YMCA on 4601 Corona Drive which is approximately a one (1) minute walk from the Vet Center.
For complete route information, please visit CCRTA.
In the spotlight at Corpus Christi Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Rural Outreach with Mobile Vet Centers
The Corpus Christi Vet Center serves 15 counties. To ensure Veterans and service members living in rural areas have access to services, the Vet Center coordinates with the Mobile Vet Centers to visit each county on a quarterly basis.
Did you know?
A service officer from the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is available at the Vet Center to assist with VA benefits Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM. Please call 361-854-9961 for more information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Corpus Christi Vet Center offers the following counseling services:
- Couples Counseling
- Family Counseling
Together we can work toward improving communication needs and goals.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Corpus Christi Vet Center is here to assist with:
- Bereavement counseling
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Corpus Christi Vet Center services include:
- Individual counseling
- Group counseling, including:
- Vietnam Veterans Group
- OIF/OEF Veterans Group
- Spouse/Significant Others Group
- Anger Management Group
- Stress Management Group
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Vet Center counselors have specialized training in the provision of Military Sexual Trauma counseling.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Corpus Christi Vet Center counselors are available to provide confidential:
- Individual counseling
- Couples Counseling
- Family Counseling
- Group Counseling
- Referrals to VA and community counseling services
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
If you are returning from military service, we will help you transition to civilian life.
Staff will:
- Connect you with educational and career counseling
- Mental health services
- Other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Vet Center staff can refer you to:
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Corpus Christi Vet Center staff can connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Referrals include:
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Corpus Christi Vet Center referral network includes:
- Local, state, and federal service agencies
- Local Veteran/service member support organizations
- Texas Veterans Commission (office located at the Corpus Christi Outpatient Clinic)
- National Guard and Reserve units
- Department of Defense:
- Ingleside Naval Air Base, Ingleside, Texas
- Naval Air Station, Kingsville, Texas
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.