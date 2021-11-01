Corpus Christi Vet Center can provide virtual, telephone, or in-person appointments. Virtual appointments are conducted using the VA Virtual Care Manager application.

If possible, we do ask that the initial appointment be conducted in-person to allow the counselor and client to build a proper rapport, as well as ensuring that phone or virtual services are appropriate.

Veterans and anyone eligible for services may come to the Corpus Christi Vet Center or call at 361-854-9961 to make an appointment.

Some same day services are available .