Stand Down
When:
Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
B305, Multipurpose Room and Theater
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
- 9:30 am - 10:30 am, Registration
- 10:30 am - 11:00 am, Welcome/ Opening Ceremony
- 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, Resource Fair
- 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, Lunch/ Entertainment
- 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm, Distribution of Giveaway Items
All Veterans will receive VA and community resource information, toiletries, winter items, grocery food bag, military surplus items, hot lunch and more. * Bring VA ID or proof of military service.
POC:
Barry M. Wideman, (937) 268-6511 ext. 2820
Dianne Smith- Foster, (937) 268-6511 ext. 2743