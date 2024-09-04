Skip to Content

Stand Down for Veterans at Dayton VA, all Veterans will receive VA and community resource information, toiletries, winter items, grocery food bag, military surplus items, hot lunch and more

When:

Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

B305, Multipurpose Room and Theater

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, OH

Cost:

Free

  • 9:30 am - 10:30 am,  Registration
  • 10:30 am - 11:00 am,  Welcome/ Opening Ceremony
  • 11:00 am - 12:00 pm,  Resource Fair
  • 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, Lunch/ Entertainment
  •  1:30 pm - 2:30 pm, Distribution of Giveaway Items

All Veterans will receive VA and community resource information, toiletries, winter items, grocery food bag, military surplus items, hot lunch and more. * Bring VA ID or proof of military service. 

Stand Down Events - VA Homeless Programs

POC:

Barry M. Wideman, (937) 268-6511 ext. 2820

Dianne Smith- Foster, (937) 268-6511 ext. 2743 

 

