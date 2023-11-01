Health services

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

Labs and blood work

Mental health care

Women's health care

Radiology

Social services

Telehealth

Are you a Dual Beneficiary?

A Dual Beneficiary is a Veteran who is eligible for Tricare Prime health care benefits and VHA health care. Did you know there is a Dayton VA Prime Care Clinic co-located at the Wright-Patterson AFB Medical Center? Save time, money, and gas! Consolidate your care to one location!

If you are interested in receiving your Dayton VAMC Primary Care at Wright-Patterson AFB,

Phone

Priscilla Cantillas

937-268-6511, ext. 5816