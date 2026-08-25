Patriot Café (Canteen)

Visitors are welcome to eat in the Dayton VA Medical Center Canteen, which is located on the first floor of the Patient Tower (Bldg. 330). We offer hot and cold entrees, beverages, and desserts. Vending machines are available for your convenience 24 hours a day.

Medical Center Building 330

Hours

Monday-Friday

7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Closed Weekends and on Federal Holidays

Patriot Brew (Starbucks)

Patriot Brew coffee shops feature freshly brewed coffee and a variety of specialty coffees, teas, drinks, pastries, sandwiches, salads, etc. VCS Patriot Brew Proudly Serves Starbucks® Coffee. For a quick pick-me-up, visit your local VCS Patriot Brew.

Medical Center Building 330

Hours

Monday-Friday

7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Closed Weekends and on Federal Holidays

Patriot Store

We offer a full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Items may be purchased tax-free. The retail store is open to patients, staff, and caregivers, and is located on the first floor of the Patient Tower (Bldg. 330) across from the Cafeteria.

Medical Center Building 330

Hours

Monday-Friday

7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Vending machines

Drinks and snacks are available around the clock.

Banking

Day Air Credit Union

Building 305

Hours

Monday - Friday

8:30 am - 5:00 pm