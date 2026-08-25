Dayton VA Medical Center
Our hospital provides primary care and specialty health services, including cardiology, mental health services, cancer treatment (oncology), neurology, pain management, treatment for spinal cord injuries, suicide prevention, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Dayton VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH 45428-9000
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Valet: The Dayton VA provides complimentary valet service.
- Please pull up to the medical center, building 330
- The right lane is for valet service
- The left lane is the drive-through lane
- Please don't park your car in either lane and leave your car unattended
- Please don't leave your car until you get a ticket
- Please make sure your car is sanitary enough so attendants can get in the car
- Please adhere to our weapons policy. No person on the property shall carry firearms, deadly weapons or explosives, either openly or concealed, except for official purposes
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides safe and reliable transportation to Veterans who require assistance traveling to and from VA healthcare facilities and authorized non-VA healthcare appointments. VTS also partners with service providers in local communities to serve Veterans’ transportation needs. https://www.va.gov/dayton-health-care/dav-vans-transportation-for-veterans/
Beneficiary travel
VA travel pay reimbursement pays eligible Veterans and caregivers back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. Find out if you’re eligible and how to file a claim, https://www.va.gov/health-care/file-travel-pay-reimbursement/
Patriot Café (Canteen)
Visitors are welcome to eat in the Dayton VA Medical Center Canteen, which is located on the first floor of the Patient Tower (Bldg. 330). We offer hot and cold entrees, beverages, and desserts. Vending machines are available for your convenience 24 hours a day.
Medical Center Building 330
Hours
Monday-Friday
7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Closed Weekends and on Federal Holidays
Patriot Brew (Starbucks)
Patriot Brew coffee shops feature freshly brewed coffee and a variety of specialty coffees, teas, drinks, pastries, sandwiches, salads, etc. VCS Patriot Brew Proudly Serves Starbucks® Coffee. For a quick pick-me-up, visit your local VCS Patriot Brew.
Medical Center Building 330
Hours
Monday-Friday
7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Closed Weekends and on Federal Holidays
Patriot Store
We offer a full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Items may be purchased tax-free. The retail store is open to patients, staff, and caregivers, and is located on the first floor of the Patient Tower (Bldg. 330) across from the Cafeteria.
Medical Center Building 330
Hours
Monday-Friday
7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Sunday
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Vending machines
Drinks and snacks are available around the clock.
Banking
Building 305
Hours
Monday - Friday
8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Spiritual And Religious Services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
https://www.va.gov/dayton-health-care/chaplain-services/#:~:text=qualit….
Contact a chaplain
For more information, please call our chaplain Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, at 937-268-6511, ext. 3394 or 937-262-3394
Dayton VA Medical Center
Building 408
First floor
Room 100
Map of Dayton campus
Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Dayton
The Fisher House offers temporary lodging to the family members and caregivers of Veterans who are hospitalized or are receiving extended, episodic outpatient treatment at the Dayton VA Medical Center or in conjunction with VHA.
Learn more about the Dayton VA Fisher House,
https://www.va.gov/dayton-health-care/programs/dayton-va-fisher-house/
If you need help finding where you are going, Click Here for a virtual map.
Because of the ongoing moderately-high community COVID rates and despite the vaccine deployment, the visitation restrictions will remain in effect to ensure the safety of our Veterans, their families, staff, and other visitors. Visitation to the Dayton VA Medical Center and the Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC’s) is limited to on-duty employees, Veterans with a scheduled appointment or going to the emergency room, and approved contactors and visitors.
Persons entering/re-entering facilities must consent to medical screening for possible COVID-19 exposure, symptoms, and/or pending test results. A refusal of consent to the medical screening or a positive screen is basis for denial of admittance.
Visitors should be five (5) years or older.
5th Floor Visitor Guidelines
To comply with Dayton VA CLC Visitor Policy per Director, SCHEDULED visitation can take place under the following guidelines (subject to change):
- Vaccinated AND Unvaccinated veteran eligible for visitation; if coming from community hospital/nursing facility there is a 7 day waiting period until visitation is allowed.
- Visits MUST BE SCHEDULED IN ADVANCE. No walk-in visitors will be allowed. Family members/friends can call 5 N/S Social Worker Dominique to schedule at 937-268-6511, ext 2623. Appointments are Monday-Friday, 1pm and 3pm only. Visits are 60 minutes only. Up to two people per visit. No one under the age of 18 permitted. Visitors/Veterans must wear masks at all times. Staff will escort visitors to 5th floor Dayroom for visits. *Absolutely no visitors permitted on the units at this time.
Other services at VA Dayton health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Veterans can obtain a referral from their VA primary care provider, walk-ins welcome to building 302, or they can call and request to speak with someone about a Substance Use Disorder (SUD) referral.
Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Specialty Clinic
Location
Building 302
Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Specialty Clinic
The Dayton VA Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Specialty Clinic is here to serve Veterans who have a substance use disorder or are experiencing negative consequences related to their alcohol and other substance use. We offer a variety of levels of care, to include Residential, Intensive Outpatient, Standard Outpatient, Aftercare, and Maintenance groups. Services include:
- Alcohol and Drug Evaluations
- Alcohol and Drug Group and Individual Therapy
- Medications to assist with Alcohol Cravings
- Medications to address Opioid Use Disorder
- Medications to help reduce the potential for overdose
- Ambulatory Detoxification
- A Contingency Management Program for Veterans with a Stimulant Use Disorder
- Tobacco Cessation Treatment
- Gambling Addiction Treatment
- Anger Management for Veterans with a Substance Use Disorder
- 12 Step Groups
- Sober Support Coffee Hour
Anesthesia
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our specially trained doctors, called anesthesiologists, can help with your care before, during, and after surgery. They will develop a plan for your care and safety, provide medicine to keep you comfortable during your operation, and help you manage your pain after surgery. Our services include:
- General anesthesia (intravenous drugs, inhaled gasses, or some combination) to keep you pain-free and in a sleep-like state during surgery or other medical procedures
- Regional anesthesia (injecting numbing drugs around nerves) to control pain in specific parts of your body during or after surgery
- Monitoring your breathing and vital body functions while you're under anesthesia
- Working with the rest of your care team to manage your pain medications after your operation
- Coordinating care with your other health care professionals to facilitate a smooth transition from hospital to home
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Audiology Appointments
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation.
We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Blind Rehabilitation
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We'll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Caregiver support
Appointments
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, call for application details or visit
Caregiver Support, Social Work Service
Caregiver Support, Social Work Service
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In-person, Dayton VA Social Work Office and with Social Workers at CBOC locations
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In-person, Dayton VA Social Work Office and with Social Workers at CBOC locations
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In-person, Dayton VA Social Work Office and with Social Workers at CBOC locations
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In-person, Dayton VA Social Work Office and with Social Workers at CBOC locations
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In-person, Dayton VA Social Work Office and with Social Workers at CBOC locations
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you're a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren't already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Chiropractic
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Chiropractic Care
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:
- Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function
- Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
- Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue
Critical care
Appointments
Inpatient Intensive Care Units
Main Phone
Location
3rd Floor
Intensive Care Unit, ICU
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Doctors in our intensive care units (ICUs) treat patients with serious illnesses or injuries, such as life-threatening infections, severe burns, brain injuries, and organ failure. Our critical care doctors (called intensivists) and nurses provide you with a full range of services, like:
- Monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing with cardiac and oxygen telemetry
- Help your lungs work using a mechanical ventilator
- Provide nutrition through a feeding tube in your vein, nose, or mouth
- Drain the urine from your bladder using a catheter
- Give fluids and medicine through your vein using an IV pump
- Help prevent blood clots in your legs by using inflatable compression wraps and boots
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you're eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Emergency care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Medical triage staff available 24/7 guiding Veterans to level of care, including tele-emergency care
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
- Psychiatric evaluations
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
24-hour GI Education Phone Line
GI- questions and to change appointments
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
To get GI procedure instructions and reminders before your scheduled procedure at the Dayton VA Medical Center, call 937-268-6511, ext. 2722
Hematology/oncology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultations through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
Hematology
If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia, or another blood disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Dayton health care
We offer a range of hematology services. You can arrange appointments and consultations through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Medi-port flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with diagnostics, radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
Oncology/Cancer care
VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Dayton health care
If you're diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like:
- Multidisciplinary Tumor Board Discussions
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body's natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Interventional Radiology, which uses minimally invasive procedures using medical imaging guidance, such as x-ray fluoroscopy, ultrasound, or computed tomography (CT)
- Oncology Nurse Navigator who works with you and your doctor to help plan the best care for you, both in and out of the hospital. The role of the Oncology Nurse Navigator is to help coordinate the plan of care, including inpatient and outpatient services and offer individualized assistance to patients, families, and caregivers to help overcome healthcare system barriers.
- Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea, shortness of breath, etc.
- Cancer Survivorship Clinic provides services that help cancer survivors live well after cancer treatment. A cancer survivorship clinic may help you manage the physical and emotional changes you may experience after your cancer treatment
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Emergency, transitional, and permanent housing assistance for homeless Veterans including the Veterans Justice Program (VJP) facilitating access to VA services for justice involved Veterans.
Homeless Programs Program Support Assistant
Homeless Program Entry Specialist
Homeless Programs Coordinator Entry Specialist
National VA Homeless Veterans Hotline
Veterans Justice Program : Greene County, Greene County Common Pleas Court, incarcerated
Veterans Justice Program, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court
Veterans Justice Program, Butler County, Warren County, Middletown Municipal and Common Pleas Courts
Veterans Justice Program, additional Ohio and Wayne, Union, Fayette IN counties, U.S. District Court
Location
Building 409
1st Floor
Homeless Programs and services information and appointments
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Walk- In Hours
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Walk- In Hours
- Thu: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Walk- In Hours
- Fri: 10:00 a.m. to noon Walk- In Hours
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Appointments are available Monday- Friday 8:00 am- 4:30 pm
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Infectious disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. We offer:
- Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases
- Prevention strategies and treatment
- Compassionate care and counseling for people who are living with infectious diseases
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Walk-Ins Only
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Sat: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Sun: Closed Sundays and Holidays
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Mental Health
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
-
Aggressive or self-harming behavior
Connect with the Mental Health Clinic to schedule an appointment, 937-262-2186
Military sexual trauma care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
Vet Center, confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Minority Veteran care
Appointments
Minority Veteran Care
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you're a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans' needs
- Meet minority Veterans' needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
MOVE! Program Office
Main Phone
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Veterans can walk in for questions and assistance with their MyHealtheVet accounts or call the MyHealtheVet Coordinator.
Patient Advocate Office
Main Hospital Building 330
1st Floor
MyHealtheVet Coordinator, Tina Fields
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Learn more and register for My HealtheVet- https://www.va.gov:443/health-care/manage-health/
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manages all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like:
- Dialysis preparation and referral
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation
- Kidney disease education
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can't be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
Otolaryngology
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
Pain management
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Integrative Pain Medicine
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies
Palliative and hospice care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Hospice Care Coordinator
Location
Building 350
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Patient advocates
Appointments
The patient advocates at VA Dayton health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care.
Patient Advocates
Location
Main Hospital
1D 108
Patient Advocate Office
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. oustide of specific hours, please call and leave voicemail
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. oustide of specific hours, please call and leave voicemail
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. oustide of specific hours, please call and leave voicemail
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. oustide of specific hours, please call and leave voicemail
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. oustide of specific hours, please call and leave voicemail
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Outside business hours, please leave voicemail or send message through MyHealtheVet secure messaging
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Main Phone
Location
Main Hospital Building 330
1st Floor
Pharmacy Refills (Call Center)
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Sat: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Sun: Closed
Closed on federal holidays
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you're living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our specialized rehabilitation program network serves severely injured Veterans and service members who have multiple combat- or civilian-related traumatic injuries. We offer:
- Physical, visual, and cognitive rehabilitation
- State-of-the-art prosthetics
- Psychological and psychosocial services
- Ongoing case management services
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Are you a Dual Beneficiary?
A Dual Beneficiary is a Veteran who is eligible for Tricare Prime health care benefits and VHA health care. Did you know there is a Dayton VA Prime Care Clinic co-located at the Wright-Patterson AFB Medical Center? Save time, money, and gas! Consolidate your care to one location!
If you are interested in receiving your Dayton VAMC Primary Care at Wright-Patterson AFB,
Phone
Priscilla Cantillas
937-268-6511, ext. 5816
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Prosthetics, orthotics and medical equipment
Clothing Allowance
Home Improvement Structural Alteration (HISA)
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
VA is the world's largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Connect with the Mental Health Clinic to schedule an appointment
Mental Health Clinic
Location
Building 302
Mental Health Clinic
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Psychology
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Mental Health Clinic
Location
Building 302
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Mental Health Clinic
Location
Building 302
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It's normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Radiation oncology
The radiation oncology service works with your health care team to target cancer safely and precisely using radiation therapy.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Radiation oncologists specialize in using high-energy radiation to kill or damage cancer cells and either destroy tumors or control their growth. Our doctors sometimes use radiation therapy in combination with surgery, chemotherapy, or other cancer treatments. The radiation therapy you receive will depend on cancer type, tumor size and location, and your general health. Our services include:
- Intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), which uses computers to deliver precise radiation doses that match the 3D shape of your tumor
- Intracranial stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), which uses targeted radiation to treat a brain tumor or lesion while minimizing radiation effects on healthy brain tissue
- Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), which uses precisely focused radiation to treat tumors in your lungs, spine, liver, lymph nodes, or other soft tissues
- Low-dose rate definitive and salvage brachytherapy, which uses low doses of radiation to treat prostate cancer
- Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), which uses detailed images to help focus radiation on affected areas, improve outcomes, and shorten treatment
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Outpatient X-ray walk-in hours
- Tue: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Outpatient X-ray walk-in hours
- Wed: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Outpatient X-ray walk-in hours
- Thu: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Outpatient X-ray walk-in hours
- Fri: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Outpatient X-ray walk-in hours
- Sat: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Outpatient X-ray walk-in hours
- Sun: Closed
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you're a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness, or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you.
- Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Animal interaction
- Music, art, and crafts
- Community outings
- Exercise, sports, and games
- Gardening and leisure education
Registry exams
If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
This free, voluntary, and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests, and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA's disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:
- Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)
- Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)
- Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)
- Gulf War (1990s to present)
- Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)
- Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present)
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you're dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
Military to VA, Transition & Care Management Program Manager
Transition & Care Management Program Manager
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you're returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Rheumatology
Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include:
- Juvenile idiopathic and infectious arthritis
- Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis
- Lupus, gout, and scleroderma
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Sleep Lab- sleep testing services
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night's sleep
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
1-855-QUIT-VET Counselors available Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET
SmokefreeVET provides regular text messages of support can text DIPPED for smokeless tobacco support
Main Phone
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Social work
Appointments
Social Work Office
Location
Main Hospital, Building 330
1D 134
Social Work Office
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
VA has the nation's largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
- Sexual issues
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Our suicide prevention coordinators are available during regular business hour for ongoing support, like counseling and other services. The Veterans Crisis Line is available anytime day or night.
Program Manager, Suicide Prevention
Veterans Crisis Line
Phone
Text for Veterans Crisis Line
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
Telehealth
Appointments
We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and ability to securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities.
Main Phone
Location
Building 330, Main Hospital
room 1C-172
Telehealth, Virtual Care Appointments, Equipment
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Thoracic surgery
Common conditions: esophageal conditions, lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma
We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our thoracic surgeons provide state-of-the-art surgical techniques and cancer therapies that focus on your lungs and other organs of the chest. Many of our thoracic treatments also address problems with your esophagus (the tube that connects your mouth and stomach), your trachea (airway), and your chest wall (rib cage and breastbone). We treat a variety of conditions that include:
- Lung cancer and cancer of the esophagus
- Benign chest and lung tumors
- Pleural illnesses, like pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and infections of the pleura (the thin membrane that lines the chest wall and covers the lungs)
- Achalasia, which occurs when nerve damage prevents your esophagus from pushing food into your stomach)
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or acid reflux, which occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into your esophagus and irritates the lining
- Diseases of the thymus, a small organ beneath your breastbone that produces cells that support your immune system and fight cancer
Travel reimbursement
Appointments
Main Phone
Location
Main Hospital, Building 330
1D 144
Main Phone
Fax for travel reimbursement
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Drop box available for after hour submission
If you're traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
- General health care travel reimbursement covers these expenses for eligible Veterans and caregivers:
- Regular transportation, such as by car, plane, train, bus, taxi, or light rail
- Approved meals and lodging expenses
https://www.va.gov/health-care/file-travel-pay-reimbursement/
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Vascular surgery
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include:
- Arteriosclerosis and/or atherosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)
- Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease
- Deep vein thrombosis and blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit
- Varicose veins
- Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)
- Varicose veins
- Trauma or injury
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Vocational Rehab
Location
Building 409
Floor 2
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:
- Our transitional work program matches Veteran's skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
- Our supported employment program provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
- Our vocational assistance program trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-search and career development skills
Learn more about VA vocational rehabilitation
Are you a Veteran? Do you need a job? We’re here to help. VHA Vocational Rehabilitation, 937-268-6511, ext. 1311
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women's health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Primary Care with choice of receiving care in a separate Women’s Comprehensive Health Clinic
- Gynecology
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Care coordination with community partners for infertility, maternity care, and breast cancer screening
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Wound care and ostomy
We provide thoughtful, compassionate diagnosis and treatment for Veterans with acute or chronic wounds or those who need ostomy care.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Healing your wounds is an important step in your recovery and rehabilitation. Our wound care team will assess your wound, determine where you are in the healing process, and provide a treatment plan for your care. If you've had ostomy surgery and are living with either a temporary or permanent stoma (a surgical opening to allow urine, feces, or body fluids to exit your body), we can help you manage the care of your stoma, make good product choices, and cope with the effects of ostomy surgery. We provide care and support for:
- Open, non-healing, and hard-to-heal wounds
- Localized incisions and infected or draining wounds
- Bedsores (also known as pressure ulcers or decubitus ulcers)
- Amputations
- Wounds or leaking seals around your stoma
- Skin rashes